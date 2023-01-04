You know the drill by now.

The dust is yet to settle from Saturday, when the Michigan football team’s season came to a crushing, bitter end in the Fiesta Bowl. But before the Wolverines can even finish licking their wounds, the annual offseason saga revolving around their head coach has already begun.

Monday afternoon, The Athletic reported that multiple sources close to Jim Harbaugh believe that if an NFL team offers Harbaugh a head coaching job, him leaving Michigan is a “done deal.”

And at once, Michigan fans everywhere surely greeted the news the same way:

Here we go again.

Last offseason, after finally leading the Wolverines to a Big Ten Championship and the College Football Playoff, Harbaugh pursued a return to the NFL. He openly flirted with head-coaching vacancies — even flying to Minnesota to conduct an interview with the Vikings — while Michigan remained in limbo for over four weeks. Despite its stunning success, the program did not know if Harbaugh would continue to oversee it.

As the same song and dance begins a year later, not much is clear — no one knows where Harbaugh truly stands on the matter besides Harbaugh himself. What is clear, though, is that the events that marred last offseason can’t happen again.

You can believe Harbaugh when he professes his loyalty to Michigan. In February, he affirmed to Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel that his flirtation was “a one time thing” and wouldn’t be a yearly recurrence. To his credit, he doubled down on that sentiment just last month, maintaining that he’ll be back “enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023.”

If he means it, then he has to come out and say so — again, just as he did in December. Because in the coaching carousel, last month’s word is old news. With each new report that surfaces detailing alleged NFL interest, Harbaugh — if he wants to stay at Michigan — needs to squash those rumors publicly. The longer he waits, the longer the rumors linger and the more harm they cause to the program.

Last offseason, as Harbaugh dragged Michigan along for a roller coaster ride, the Wolverines paid the price. On the recruiting trail, they seemed primed to capitalize on their victory over Ohio State and Big Ten Championship, two feats which gave the program the most momentum it had in years.

But that didn’t happen.

Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class ranks 17th in the country. Despite that year’s success, the ranking is one spot behind South Carolina, which went 7-6. That’s underwhelming for the program in general, and it’s even more surprising considering the circumstances. It’d be naïve to think that Harbaugh’s NFL pursuit was the only factor at play — NIL, of course, has a stranglehold on recruiting — but it zapped the feel-good story around the program rather quickly.

Michigan had no choice but to wait around for Harbaugh to come to a decision. Accordingly, the early stages of the offseason proved tumultuous. In the end, everything worked out — the coaching staff shaped into form, players stayed and Michigan returned in 2022 even stronger.

But, long term, it can’t afford to risk playing that game again.

Harbaugh knows this, too. That’s why, on Dec. 4 — just 10 days before Early National Signing Day — Harbaugh re-upped his commitment to Michigan.

“Those people that don’t approve of the job we’ve done and would rather see somebody else coaching here, I think they’ll be most likely disappointed to learn that I’ll be back coaching the Wolverines in 2023,” he said on a conference call previewing the Fiesta Bowl.

It’s damn near impossible to know how Harbaugh truly feels. He’s re-positioned Michigan as a Big Ten superpower and a national contender, even with consecutive losses in the College Football Playoff. Is he satisfied? Or does he want eternal glory at his alma mater, and does he think that next year’s team — with J.J. McCarthy back at the helm in his junior year — can reach new heights, as it has already vowed to do?

The Athletic’s report would indicate he craves an NFL return. Harbaugh wants to win a Super Bowl — he’s been upfront with that. He came agonizingly close with the San Francisco 49ers and, evidently, that fire still churned eleven months ago.

Is it still burning?

Last offseason, Harbaugh’s interest wasn’t reciprocated. He returned in part because the Vikings — the team he was most heavily linked to — never formally extended an offer, after Harbaugh envisioned flying to Minnesota to impress and ultimately seal the job.

“I don’t apologize for exploring it,” Harbaugh told the “In the Trenches” podcast in February. “And I don’t apologize for wanting to come back and wanting to be the head football coach at the University of Michigan.”

This year appears to be different; NFL interest seems more substantiated. The Denver Broncos have already reached out to Harbaugh to express their interest in speaking with him about their head coaching vacancy. The Carolina Panthers’ owner has already talked to Harbaugh, too. One would assume that the Indianapolis Colts would have interest — after all, Harbaugh belongs to their Ring of Honor.

If you believe Harbaugh’s word, then the interest isn’t mutual.

Yet on Dec. 4, asked if it was important for him to get out in front of the rumors, Harbaugh answered:

“It’s really biblical. No man knows the future. I can’t make any vows of what’s going to happen or what’s not gonna happen.”

That’s a different tenor than his quote at the beginning of that same press conference, when he vowed to “enthusiastically” be back in 2023.

“If you don’t mind, I will ask you a question,” Harbaugh continued. “There’s tremendous coaches right here in our league: Ryan Day, Greg Schiano, Bret Bielema, Jeff Brohm. I could go on and on. P.J. Fleck. I think they deserve — with the job that they have done — to be asked the same question.”

But the question is geared towards Harbaugh, and if he wants to stay, it’s time for him to answer it again.