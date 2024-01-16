Toucan Sam electrifying the National Championship parade crowd. Shirtless o-lineman on the beds of Ford F-150s. Players catching hot dogs slung from the crowd. Across South University Avenue and down State Street in Ann Arbor, the scenes were plentiful on Saturday.

The man of the hour opted for a different mode of transportation. No semi-truck trailer or bursley pick up. Instead, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh — along with some of the team’s captains and biggest stars — smiled and waved to the crowd from the bed of a mini fire truck. A swarm of supporters pursued Harbaugh’s vehicle for far different reasons than they would have after a 2-4 season in 2020. Harbaugh was feeling the love.

While players with then-pending decisions about returning, like junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy, were also on the fire truck with Harbaugh and were also being begged to stay, at the National Championship Celebration later that night in Crisler Center, athletics director Warde Manuel confirmed what plenty of the clamor was about. Standing alone in the bed of a pickup truck for the route, he was hearing it from the crowd all afternoon.

“I will answer the question that I heard about 500 times at the parade route, I am working on getting (Harbaugh) a new contract, I promise you,” Manuel said, evoking a standing ovation in Crisler Center.

When Harbaugh took to the podium to speak later in the ceremony, he was serenaded with, “10 more years,” chants from players and fans alike. The guy that many wanted gone three years ago is now wanted everywhere — across the NFL and equally at Michigan.

Wolverines fans clearly want their National Championship coach to stay, and who can blame them? He’s given Michigan its best football in decades, he delivered a National Championship, he might be one of the best active head coaches on the planet right now — Bill Belichick and Nick Saban’s news making that sentence easier to type than ever.

Yes, Harbaugh is a great coach. There’s a reason he did what he did in the NFL and at Michigan. There’s a reason why NFL teams like the Los Angeles Chargers are lining up to interview him. Yes, he’d help the Wolverines next year. But nothing at Michigan hinges on his return.

What makes Harbaugh special is his ability to build places anew. As corny as he often is, he knows how to build a culture, he knows how to build a program, he knows how to turn things around. He proved that in every coaching stop in his career, and has now made it abundantly clear at Michigan. Whether the mini fire truck alluded to it or not, Harbaugh came to Ann Arbor and put out the fires of his underperforming predecessors to eventually lift the Wolverines from mid to the mountaintop.

Now that he’s done that, what he does next doesn’t have as big an impact on Michigan as you might think. Replicating this season’s success right away, for example, would be very hard for anyone to do — Harbaugh included. Even if he does come back, the Wolverines won’t win a National Championship next year. If he doesn’t come back, they won’t either. They’ll have a new quarterback and a new o-line, they’ll be good but they won’t be the best.

Should the team next year be led by Harbaugh, or a protégé from the program Harbaugh rebuilt like offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, the results would be the same. That’s not to discredit Harbaugh as a coach, it’s actually to his credit. He’s lifted the program up to a point that it can easily go 8-4, 9-3, 10-2 or better each year with or without him. He’s restored Michigan as a powerhouse, one that isn’t reliant on one specific head coach for success, but one with a brand of winning that supersedes any one person.

8-4, 9-3 or 10-2 not good enough anymore? That’s fine; Harbaugh’s coaching has shown what better looks like, but him staying doesn’t guarantee Michigan goes 13-1 or 15-0 whenever he’s here. Him staying doesn’t mean McCarthy stays — he’s not. Him staying doesn’t mean the o-line stays — they’re not. As long as the Wolverines have the right people to sustain the new-era Michigan that Harbaugh built — they do in Sherrone Moore right now — then Michigan’s production both short-term and down the line won’t be directly tied to Harbaugh being there or not.

It will instead be tied to the fact that Harbaugh was there. He was there to lift Michigan out of the Rich Rod and Brady Hoke eras. He was there to end decades of embarrassment against Ohio State. He did the part that he was uniquely qualified to do — bring Michigan back. There are a handful of people qualified to keep the program rolling — he’s one of them, but not the only one.

So Harbaugh can keep his fire truck in Ann Arbor or take it to shake up an NFL franchise. Whatever he chooses won’t alter the Wolverines’ trajectory, because he’s raised the program’s floor to stand high with or without him.