It really doesn’t matter what you think about the latest allegations against Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan football program.

You can equate them to something as silly as buying a recruit a cheeseburger, or as serious as damaging the integrity of the game by trying to gain an unfair competitive advantage. You can blast the NCAA for the complexity of its rules and the inconsistencies in how it enforces them, or you can — like in the Wolverines’ case — at least take them seriously enough to suspend the accused ‘sign stealer’ pending the result of the investigation.

Whether you think Michigan’s latest allegation is legitimate or not, or you think the NCAA and its rule enforcement are legitimate or not, is beside the point. For all of its many shortcomings, the NCAA is the governing body of college sports and college football as you know it.

So no matter how serious or silly anything the NCAA does, no matter how sensible or strange, the Wolverines have to deal with the effects of anything the organization throws its way. As investigations pile up, that’s the reality — if Michigan wants to reach its ceiling, it needs to overcome not only its opponents, but also lots of drama.

The Wolverines love to say they only need to focus on the games ahead of them. Fans love to ignore anything suggesting Michigan is at fault. Both can be valid thought processes, especially with actually evidence of wrongdoing yet to be made public. But after Michigan’s 49-0 clobbering of one of its biggest rivals in Michigan State, Harbaugh and players weren’t just talking about arguably their best game of the season. They were also talking about the latest allegations.

Overcoming their opponents and trying to rise above the drama was a postgame theme, and it’ll be a theme throughout the rest of the season. Because no matter where Michigan goes on the field, off-field baggage will be checked with them as well.

“Yeah I think success does that. There’s people that don’t like to see people be successful,” Harbaugh said when asked if there is a target on his team’s back. “And there’s a target, yeah. I think everybody’s pointed that out from the beginning of the season, but our guys are just very focused.”

There’s no doubt that Harbaugh’s team is focused. Junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy said they’re “keeping the main thing the main thing,” on multiple occasions after the game as questions about the allegations continued to swirl. Graduate cornerback Mike Sainristil said that the “main thing” McCarthy was consistently referring to is their next opponent.

But no matter how focused on the main thing they are, other “things” are going to be included in the equation from here on out — regardless of whether or not the players pay any mind to them. Harbaugh knows that well. He already spent the first three games of the season away from the team serving a university-imposed suspension in response to an NCAA investigation that is still yet to be resolved.

Connor Stalions knows it too. The Michigan staffer is suspended right now for his involvement in the alleged sign stealing. So call the investigation an elaborate scheme by people envious of the Wolverines’ success, call it a non-story or call it legit, all of those could be true. But there’s no doubt in one thing you can call it — a trend.

The NCAA has made decrees, and Michigan has already started responding with some level of punishments. It’s happened multiple times this year, so it’s not a one-off thing anymore. It’s part of this season’s story.

“You see it all over social media, people are throwing different stuff at us, the NCAA, whatever,” senior offensive lineman Zak Zinter said. “We’re just gonna keep our head down and keep working. I mean they can claim and do whatever, say whatever, but I mean we’re just gonna keep doing what we’re doing.”

Zinter’s desire to keep “doing what they’re doing” is exactly the point. Even if he and his teammates would like to focus on simply dominating opponents as they’re doing, the fact that he was answering a question about allegations against his program says that they’re doing something else, too.

And no matter what you think about this most recent allegation, football’s governing body is looking into the Wolverines. So in one way or another, Michigan isn’t just squaring off with scheduled opponents. It’s also facing the allegations — and all the drama that comes with them.