I get it, you might be a little bored.

Week after week, you’re tuning into the No. 2 Michigan football team’s matchups and finding a no-contest snoozefest by the third quarter, or sooner. You might begin channel surfing for games coming down to the wire, or head out to enjoy the rest of your Saturday. Whatever it is, I know you don’t want the Wolverines playing close games against lowly opponents. Yet, you still wouldn’t mind Michigan playing tougher teams and bringing some excitement to your game days.

Sports are all about drama. Last-second touchdowns and overtime wins are what get fans on their feet. But when you lose interest in the Wolverines’ games because they’re up 20 or 30 points by the third quarter, you’re missing a key differentiator between Michigan and plenty of the other top teams:

The Wolverines are kicking back and relaxing.

That doesn’t mean they’re taking it easy on their opponents, it’s actually quite the opposite. By sprinting out to big leads in its last two games, Michigan has regularly allowed its starters to become spectators for the fourth quarter while its backups get to test out the Big Ten waters. On the sidelines they watch, they cheer — they do everything, except adding unneeded wear and tear to their bodies.

“It’s extremely beneficial for my body,” junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy said Saturday. “My ankle wasn’t feeling 100%, and just being able to rest in that time and just doing it week by week, it just shows a testament to how fast we’re starting and how well our defense is playing.”

That wasn’t McCarthy after an early-season non-conference game against a mid-major team. That was McCarhty after Michigan’s second Big Ten road game in a row. And say what you will about teams like Nebraska and Minnesota — Cornhuskers’ coach Matt Rhule hasn’t ruled the day just yet, and Golden Gophers’ coach P.J. Fleck’s boat hasn’t been rowing all too well this year. But being able to rest in the last 15-plus minutes of a Power Five road game on back-to-back weeks is no small feat.

That rest is keeping physical runners like McCarthy and junior running back Blake Corum fresh. It’s helping a defense that’s been working through injuries all year, especially in the secondary, heal at its own pace with lower snap counts for players reentering the starting lineup.

The only drawback to the lack of competition from opponents is the lack of experience in late-game clutch situations, which proved to be a contributing issue to past losses, namely against TCU.

There haven’t been any fourth quarter scaries, and there may not be any until November. Tune into the fourth quarter of the Wolverines’ game against Indiana next week, and you might see similar scenes to that of Minnesota: key players like McCarthy, Corum and graduate cornerback Mike Sainristil smiling on the sidelines with towels around their necks, chatting with teammates and hyping up their depth players who are still putting up points.

But if Michigan can gather those massive leads on the road, you should be able to trust them to hold their own in clutch situations, even with the lack of in-game experience. That doesn’t mean they’ll definitely emerge successful, but it’s better going into a difficult exam fresh and healthy than getting worn down with tests every other week.

“It’s amazing because (of) not necessarily the rest I get,” McCarthy said. “But it’s seeing those twos and threes get in there and really move the ball. So it’s just great seeing those guys that put in as much work as we do get out there to capitalize on opportunities.”

Fourth quarter bludgeonings help team chemistry. The Wolverines played almost their entire travel parties in the last two games, with 72 of 74 players taking the field at Nebraska and 73 of 74 at Minnesota. That strengthens Michigan from the top down and bottom up.

Sure, nail-biting situations are fun to watch, especially when it involves two teams of equal caliber. But McCarthy and company are more than content to save those for later, and take it easy as long as they can.

“I’ll be fine sitting out the fourth quarter of every game if it comes down to that, for sure,” McCarthy said.

It probably won’t come down to that. Eventually, teams like No. 6 Penn State and No. 3 Ohio State are bound to give the Wolverines a full game’s work, and they’ll probably have the upper hand in late-game experience.

For example, the Buckeyes won a thriller at Notre Dame and were entertained by Maryland well into the second half this week, and they’ll also battle the Nittany Lions before either team makes it onto Michigan’s schedule.

That shouldn’t be to the Wolverines’ detriment. There’s nothing wrong with them keeping their fans a little bored.

Because teams like those will be battle tested, but Michigan will be battle rested.