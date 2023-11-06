When Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh took the podium after beating Purdue, the lights in the media room mistakenly shut off, and staff scrambled to find out where the lights got hit to turn them back on.

As the room suddenly darkened, Harbaugh’s presser was delayed momentarily — they weren’t going to start it with the lights off. It was hard to see Harbaugh, it was hard to see anyone else in the room, so why start the press conference when you know the lights will be on soon and everyone can see everything clearly?

Once the lights switched back on, many of the questions pertained to the in-person sign stealing scandal that has swirled around the program. It’s a scandal that has some Big Ten coaches and athletics directors pushing commissioner Tony Petitti to quickly punish Michigan himself.

Sure, the Wolverines might deserve punishment, and that may be severe, but let’s let the lights turn on first.

There’s a million different punishments of various degrees that could be on the table. There could be another low-level staffer or two who gets fired or resigns — similar to Connor Stalions, who resigned last week. There could be another suspension or worse for program-leader Harbaugh, who is responsible for the entire program on and off the field at the end of the day. There could be vacated wins. There could be postseason bans. Depending on what is found, there could be nothing at all.

Everything’s on the table, but all of these potential measures depend on the final findings of the NCAA’s active investigation into this scandal. Because although everyone thinks they know everything, we’re all more in the dark than we think.

Stalions may have purchased tickets on sidelines of the Wolverines’ future opponents and recorded signs in person — a clear violation of NCAA scouting policies — but we don’t know who was funding the operation or who had access to the information he gained.

Stalions could have been posing as a Central Michigan staffer as the Chippewas played then-future opponent Michigan State — another clear violation of NCAA rules — but we don’t know if that was him or not yet. Stalions could have sent other people to scout opponents. But we still don’t know if anyone at Michigan knew about it or was supporting it, or if he was acting as a lone wolf to prop up his “Michigan Manifesto” in an effort to eventually take over the program.

All of these allegations are very serious, because they all suggest the Wolverines, or a paid employee of the program, put the integrity of the game at risk to give Michigan an unfair competitive advantage. But with integrity being so important, there’s no reason to undermine the integrity of a full-fledged NCAA investigation and try to determine punishments before all the facts are out.

Because there’s nothing fair and honest about assuming where guilt should be placed, and it’s counterproductive to take the NCAA’s word that something was so serious that it should be investigated, while also not taking its word on what the punishments should be post investigation and punish the Wolverines before that’s out.

As easy as it may be to hear calls for punishment and want to pounce, there’s an order of operations here and fact-finding is key.

“What’s crazy is they aren’t allegations. It happened,” Purdue coach Ryan Walters said Thursday ahead of the game. “There’s video evidence. There’s ticket purchases and sales that you can track back. We know for a fact that they were at a number of our games.”

Sure, something happened. But the extent, the connection with the program and its impact are still being investigated. And at the end of the day it’s up to the NCAA — the sport’s governing body whose literal job is to enforce rules and set the stage for fair competition between conferences and across the country — to bring those facts to light and decide whether to dish out punishment or not.

You can argue that punishment should happen right now, when Michigan would be benefitting the most from any wrongdoing that may have occurred as it chases title dreams. So call for the NCAA to speed up its snail-paced processes instead of asking anyone else to jump to conclusions. It might be convenient for the Wolverines to wait out the investigation, but that’s what due process looks like.

It’s not up to you. It’s not up to me. And it’s not up to the Big Ten to do something right now. The conference has the ability to bring down punishment to enforce breaches of sportsmanship, but it shouldn’t do so without launching an investigation of its own, which it has also yet to begin.

Harbaugh, for one, isn’t all too concerned about the Big Ten’s role in all of this.

“How can I — I’m not allowed to talk about him, not talking about him,” Harbaugh said about Petitti. “You know, I really want to talk about the game.”

Harbaugh’s football-focused wishes are far-fetched, there’s a lot more going on than football right now and he’ll have to keep hearing about it — potential punishments included.

But whether you’re a fan or a Big Ten athletics director, you can theorize potential repercussions all you want, but don’t go around demanding punishments just yet.

Instead, demand that the fact-finding process be handled meticulously. Don’t ask for decisions to be decided when plenty is still in the dark. Let the facts shine through, and let everything else follow.