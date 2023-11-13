Ten weeks ago, I got a lot of heat for saying Jim Harbaugh wasn’t the martyr that his players made him out to be while suspended. I still stand by it.

But on the eve of another suspension, I must recognize that Jim Harbaugh has become one. This time, he was preemptively punished before an investigation by the Big Ten and NCAA into sign-stealing allegations could be completed. Acting on public pressure instead of the letter of its own law, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti took extralegal action.

In the process, he made Harbaugh the martyr that Michigan and its rabid fans thought he was. For everyone who cares about the Wolverines football team, Petitti hung Harbaugh on a wanted poster, exiled him to St. Helena, banned him from his home on a trumped up charge.

And with that, Petitti gave Harbaugh immense power.

“We’re one. It made us stronger,” senior running back Blake Corum said, on the heels of his best performance this season at Penn State. “Obviously we wanted Coach Harbaugh to be here but we did it for him today. And we’ve been going through a lot lately, you know what I’m saying, but it’s only brought us closer together.”

Petitti made it that way by acting decisively, and he had a reason. The accusation of such a serious advantage puts an asterisk on anything Michigan has achieved in the past three years. For opponents, letting the Wolverines play unpunished puts them up against a group who they think has the upper hand. Where’s the fairness in that?

But the Michigan side asks where’s the fairness in sidelining a coach who hasn’t been found guilty? While evidence exists that the Wolverines probably cheated — including a “Master Spreadsheet” turned up by the NCAA and a lot of ticket receipts — the Big Ten couldn’t prove that Harbaugh played a hand in it.

Petitti acted on suspicions of guilt, in the process contradicting legal logic throughout his statement about the suspension. He said he didn’t care about procedural arguments or technicalities to one of the most pedantic alumni bases in the country. Three months ago, the Michigan program was protesting a suspension levied by its own athletics department. For an outsider like Petitti to go off script, he made his worst blunder.

He won Harbaugh’s image fight for him.

I don’t need to drone on about due process or technicalities — you’ve either heard those arguments or made them yourself anyway. What I’ll argue is that this is about the best way for this situation to unfold for the Wolverines. Not only can they make a mockery of the Big Ten and NCAA. They can also delegitimize the disciplinary process with how bad Petitti bungled it. Michigan is also more motivated than ever. You want to take its coach? See how the players respond.

“Everything that went on yesterday (with the suspension), we’re gonna be battle-tested,” senior guard Trevor Keegan said Saturday. “There’s gonna be adversity. We know that there’s a target on our back right now and we love that shit. … ‘The storm’s coming?’ Nah, we are the storm. That’s our mentality.”

The calculus might seem off — how does losing a head coach help a program? But look at it this way: The Wolverines have a chance to beat the suspension with a temporary restraining order in court Friday. Then, Harbaugh would be on the sidelines anyway. But the insult of the suspension coming when he was on a plane, en route to a top-10 matchup — that sting won’t go away. It will only serve as further fuel for the fire Harbaugh wants to stoke.

For players who swear fealty to their coach, it doesn’t matter what outside opinions of him are. Harbaugh has uber-motivated everyone that matters to him, all thanks to Petitti. Imagine the scene when Petitti has to hand Harbaugh a Big Ten Championship trophy should the Wolverines win out. Think about what beating Ohio State for a third time would mean for them — for Harbaugh.

Petitti’s actions united Jim Harbaugh, Warde Manuel, the regents and president all in one fell swoop. Considering years of tension between all those parties, such a miraculous feat speaks to the power he gave Michigan.

That’s the motivation that Petitti gifted over, alongside a PR victory. Whether he wanted to punish Harbaugh or not, he actually ended up helping him. And as the sycophantic Michigan fan base erects the infamous “Blue Wall” in the media, he only creates the feedback cycle that lets the Wolverines overcome everything.

Suspension or not, Harbaugh will serve his main job of motivating his team. And whether there’s an asterisk in beating an incompetent coach like James Franklin, Sherrone Moore also proved Saturday that Michigan can win with Harbaugh off the premises.

Will Harbaugh make his return or face further discipline? Who knows. The Wolverines might even face stricter verdicts down the line. But that’s the thing about martyrs that I failed to realize months ago — they don’t have to be right. They just need to be believed.

And by losing the faith of so many people, that’s what Tony Petitti gave him.