It’s natural to question the future of Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor when he’s getting contract extensions pulled off the negotiating table. Amid an NCAA investigation into sign-stealing scouting violations by Harbaugh’s program, the withdrawn offer creates the image that he might be packing his bags.

But don’t watch for moving vans just yet.

Because right now, Harbaugh is still the coach of the Wolverines. And whether he’s on the sidelines in future seasons doesn’t change his task at hand: winning a national championship by cashing in on all the talent on this year’s roster.

Sure, guarantees about the future feel nice — especially with Harbaugh’s legacy of leaving his future wide open. But that’s not going to happen with at least two scandalous allegations hanging directly over his head. He’s still awaiting the outcome for a Level I violation for allegedly lying to the NCAA about recruiting violations, and the sign-stealing saga has become its own media firestorm. Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel would be smart not to tack on more contract years before those outcomes are resolved.

Even so, Harbaugh is currently in the second year of the five-year extension he signed in February 2022. While a new extension might have reassured outsiders, Harbaugh still has three years to go. He’s still the coach today and — unless an unexpected shoe drops — likely will be the rest of the season. The negotiations that Michigan put a pin in were more so about raising his salary to reflect recent success, rather than significantly extending his contract term. For now, any talks of the future are paused until Harbaugh and Michigan sort out the present.

But the present day of Michigan football matters more than Harbaugh’s future. In the last year before both the Big Ten and College Football Playoff will expand, his Wolverines are 8-0 and have an inside track to making the playoff for the third year in a row. There’s hardly a glaring hole in the roster with many veteran returners and future NFL Draft picks taking the field. This season probably isn’t his last shot, but it certainly seems like his best.

Players themselves know what their goals are this season, and they’re not letting the current sign-stealing scandal distract them.

“I wouldn’t say we’re worried,” graduate offensive lineman Trente Jones said Tuesday about the sign-stealing scandal. “It’s more of like, just another distraction that people come by and try to tarnish what we do. For me specifically. I just try to prepare, get better each day and take us to the next level.”

Just because Harbaugh is embroiled in another scandal doesn’t change the direction of his team in this specific season. Whether or not suspensions, fines or vacated wins are coming down the road, any outcome is in the distant future. The current focus is on the weeks of football left to play.

So now, the task becomes clear:

“I’m just so focused on what we’re doing and building and so is he, that it never really becomes a distraction,” junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy said Monday. “And we never really think of it as anything other than, Coach (Jim) Harbaugh’s got to deal with something new once again. So he does a great job of just keeping us focused on the main thing, which is winning football games.”

If anything, scandal can be a motivator. And motivation — true or not — can make all the difference. Look at how Georgia coach Kirby Smart somehow convinced players that people expected the defending national champions to go 7-5. With the NCAA bird-dogging Harbaugh’s program, he’s got an easy sell to convince his players that the world’s out to get him. For a coach whose players came back for one last ride, there’s a palpable motivating effect.

While the future might be blurry with Harbaugh’s extension on hold, it always has been.

Don’t forget his NFL dalliances, and certainly not his three-game suspension earlier this year. Just nine weeks ago, Harbaugh’s future was so uncertain that half of the journalists polled in some projections expected Harbaugh to leave this offseason anyway. While none of those voices are negotiating contracts, it goes to show how fickle Harbaugh’s future might be. The extension drama is just another installment in that saga, but it’s a reality that Michigan has already been living in all year.

It’s fair to question Harbaugh’s future in Ann Arbor. You’re right to do so considering all the noise surrounding him, and especially the latest reports around his extension. But don’t think that changes what he and Michigan can accomplish this season.

Because regardless of who’s coaching in the future, Michigan is a contender in the present. All that matters is if they can live up to that billing.