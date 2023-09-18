Heading into this season, the Michigan football team couldn’t have more potential. The key pillars of its “no-star” defense returned. A vast array of seniors and graduate students stayed for one last shot at a national championship. And even its coach, Jim Harbaugh, affirmed that he would lead the Wolverines after NFL rumors.

The expectation became a national title or bust. But the Wolverines aren’t quite there, so be realistic about their flaws and strengths.

The reasons to be patient reared their ugly heads on Saturday. It’s hard to overreact to a comfortable, non-conference win. But Michigan’s 31-6 victory over Bowling Green showed the flaws that can hold it back at any point in the season. It showed that this team — despite all the offseason laurels and lofty goals — is human. And because of that, it’s important for Michigan to keep its head where its feet are.

“Humble,” acting head coach Sherrone Moore said of the outing. “You live, you learn. You continue to progress. As long as you learn from it, you’ve progressed and you get better. I think you always gotta be humble in everything. You’re never gonna play a perfect game and obviously we got some stuff to fix, and we will. We’ll continue to put our head down and work to get to where we want to be.”

There’s plenty of work to be done, because the Wolverines’ performance was far from their expectation. After notching the two most accurate quarterback performances of any Michigan quarterback, junior J.J. McCarthy forced throws and threw a trio of interceptions. And even though the run defense stood like a brick wall, the Wolverines’ secondary gave up multiple chunk plays in the first quarter. That almost included one dropped pass that should’ve been a tying touchdown.

In spite of Michigan’s win, it showed its fallibility. And as such, it’s a perfect reminder that it hasn’t won anything yet.

But don’t overreact to one rough game, either — the Wolverines have just as much potential as before. Even after an abysmal first quarter by their own standards, they bounced back to secure a comfortable win by the second half. Everything Michigan was billed to be in preseason — including everything it showed in the first two weeks — showed up in its strong second half.

“It was just one of them days now,” senior running back Blake Corum said Saturday. “You know, we were ready. We had a great week of practice. We prepared a lot. It was just one of those days.”

While the Wolverines can get away with “one of those days” against Bowling Green, the next time they might not be so lucky. The Big Ten teams they’ll face from here on out are tougher and more talented. They’re able to pull off upsets and capitalize on Michigan’s self-inflicted wounds in a way the Falcons couldn’t.

Especially if McCarthy gets caught up in the hype and forces throws, or if the secondary stumbles like Saturday, it could still lose games like anyone else. With the entire conference season left to play, it’s far too early to expect a championship without significant improvement — even if the talent on this team makes that goal possible.

Michigan is not alone in that regard, as other top-five teams like Georgia, Texas and Florida State are full of potential, yet struggled in their week three matchups, too. It goes to show why expectations need to be dampened this early in the season.

All it takes is one or two losses for College Football Playoff chances to dry up entirely. And with its struggles against Bowling Green, Michigan showed how possible those might be.

Even with an abundance of talent and experience, what hasn’t galvanized is the Wolverines’ ability to pull away entirely. They haven’t dropped 40 points in any of their easy non-conference games. They also haven’t gotten complete, full-game domination in all facets of offense and defense.

It’s a privileged position for Michigan’s talent to create conversations of national titles in the first place, but it doesn’t matter how much talent the Wolverines have if they can’t consistently execute to that high level on a consistent basis.

There’s a bevy of reasons why reaching that expectation might be delayed. Multiple defensive starters are still injured, and Harbaugh was suspended for the past three games. But whatever it is holding Michigan back, leaves flaws to fix and problems to patch.

So temper your expectations and be measured. Take it one game at a time. Don’t plan for a Rose Bowl berth or bet on an undefeated season, even if they’re both possible. Those haven’t happened yet, and despite preseason hype, there is no guarantee they will.

Right now, it’s time to be reserved, cautious and calculating. Because Michigan isn’t quite there yet, and no one has seen it fire on all cylinders. It’s a scary team now, but it hasn’t even scratched the surface of what fright it can create.

But if it fails to capitalize on this season, there’s no telling what nightmares it might have. Because nothing haunts a program like wasted potential. And until confetti falls in January, potential is all it has.

Don’t look too far ahead.