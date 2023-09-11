Mike Hart is Michigan’s all-time leader in rushing attempts. Michigan’s all time leader in rushing yards. And now, after coaching the second half against UNLV on Saturday, he’s Michigan’s first Black head coach.

But only 14 out of the 133 FBS head football coaches this season are Black. Compared with over half of college football players identifying as Black, that disparity represents a stark lack of representation.

Clearly, there’s a lot of work to do.

Head coaches are the faces of programs, and they represent and advocate for both players and staff on the national stage. It’s a position of power far beyond just deciding whether to go for it on fourth down, and it’s one that is currently far from accurately reflecting the players that the high post serves.

Nothing that happened in Michigan’s split coaching duties against UNLV changes those statistics — the nature of those duties too temporary. But it is progress in creating a more equitable environment across college athletics, and we can recognize that even while admitting the numbers aren’t good enough. Because, for the first time in the history of the Michigan football team, the Wolverines were led on the field by a Black head coach.

Hart is no stranger to success on the field. But what he did Saturday is more impactful than all of it. Rushing yard records be damned, because by assuming the top post at one of college sports’ biggest brands — albeit only for the second half of a blowout — Hart moved the game ever so slightly toward a future where leadership more wholly reflects those whom they lead.

Blake Corum acknowledged the feat. When the senior running back was asked to reflect on his position coach taking the reins, he focused on more than just the football X’s and O’s that the question suggested.

“That’s my guy,” Corum said. “The best running backs coach in the nation, the first African American head coach at the University of Michigan, and he’s going to be a heck of a head coach one day.”

Let’s all acknowledge the significance too. It means something to feel represented at the pinnacle of what you care about. TV cameras love flashing to the head coach — headset on and play sheet in tow — every chance they get to build drama and personify the battle between the two teams. For one half of Michigan football broadcasted nationally on CBS, those cameras often pointed to a Black man representing a storied program.

Regardless of how temporary, as Jim Harbaugh is set to return in two weeks — that’s progress. It’s in the record books now; nothing can take that away. And it wasn’t lost on Hart postgame, who thought about those who came before him after his historic — although short — head-coaching stint.

“It’s a great honor,” Hart said. “I had a chance to play for Tony Dungy, had a chance to play for Jim Caldwell. My first coaching job was with Ron English at Eastern Michigan. We have an athletics director in Warde Manuel who’s African American, I’ve had a close relationship since he’s been here. So I just had a lot of great coaches who are African American that I’ve had the chance to look up to, and just really let me know that it can happen, that it’s a possibility.”

Through those coaches, Hart saw that progress was not only possible, but inevitable. Now, he’s a leader showing that more Black coaches in college football can be a tangible reality. He’s seen it happen elsewhere, and on Saturday he made it happen with the Wolverines for the first time in program history.

But even if he was Michigan’s full-time head coach, that makes it 15 Black head coaches leading 133 FBS programs, just 11% of programs.

Progress made, work to do. You can’t just recognize one or the other, as they exist together. Hart is well aware of that.

“Hopefully we see more African American coaches in college football,” Hart said. “We need more. So hopefully I’ll be one of those one day.”

Hart then quickly corrected himself.

“I will be one of those one day.”

There it is in a nutshell. Maybe it was instinctual after years in the coaching ranks, maybe that’s why he said ‘hopefully’ before instantly correcting himself. But things were different for Hart. He had a chance to lead a team, and now the days for ‘hopeful’ are giving way to the days of ‘will.’

Hart won’t serve as a head coach again this season, and very few Black coaches will either — just over a dozen to be exact. That isn’t good enough. Let’s acknowledge that.

But Hart was head coach on Saturday. That’s history.

Let’s acknowledge that too.