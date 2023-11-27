For 126 years, stakes were never higher than in The Game. Conference titles, national championship hopes, even the Heisman Trophy at times hinged on whether Michigan or Ohio State won. In a college sports landscape defined by its feuds, The Game stood unrivaled.

But The Game, as we know it, took its last breath Saturday. It died like all good things tend to die — at the hands of corporate bean counters who wanted to rake in record revenues. The Big Ten’s expansion plan killed it, leaving behind a family of millions of fans on both sides who tied their fandom to The Game’s traditional result.

Never again will the stakes be higher than Saturday, a death knell of the tension between two undefeateds desperately chasing glory. In front of 110,615 fans, the Wolverines’ 30-24 victory punched their ticket to a third-straight Big Ten Championship Game and probably the College Football Playoff. In the process, they sent Ohio State reeling, its playoff hopes sunken and the direction of its program in question. For the last time for a long time, it all came down to this.

Because throughout 126 years of tradition, the winning team asserted a dominance that the other couldn’t just rebound from next week. It put the losing side in a long, somber era of reflection that had fans wishing to fire 11-1 coaches. Such emotion flowed from both sides on Saturday — some crying tears of frustration, and others those of elation. This was it. This was the moment that each season hinged upon.

That’s what made The Game so special.

“You’re not going to be recognized for too much success,” former Buckeyes coach Earl Bruce told ESPN a decade ago. “We’ve had 11-1 and 10-1 football teams that lost to Michigan and they’re not even mentioned in the second breath.”

Because of the Big Ten’s expansion, that will never happen again. In the quest for ever-higher profits, its new division-less format pits the top two of 18 conference teams in the championship game. Even as a protected rivalry, The Game might get its redux should both teams enter in similar positions. Those 11-1 and 10-1 squads now get a second chance. The Game, as it was, has become The Games.

Such an instant shot at redemption kills the stakes — even if The Game might continue to feel like a heated rivalry with so much fanfare, the determining bloodlust is gone. There’s not as much riding on The Game from here on out. The year-long wait to see if a program can get even? Forget about it if they’re just going to play a week later. And with a 12-team playoff, they could face each other three times if the cards fall right.

The future of The Game is a bitter contrast to its past. Born in Ann Arbor in 1897, The Game created ample animosity between two of the sport’s most historic programs ever since. Legendary players carved legacies in The Game — Charles Woodson and Dwayne Haskins, Tim Biakabutuka and Cardale Jones. They became idols for fanbases for their standout performances against their blood rivals. And while players have a chance to make waves in future iterations of The Game, it just won’t be the same.

The outcome determined whether Michigan or Ohio State won their conference championship 22 times; it decided who would represent the east division four times. National championships hinged on its outcome. Now, it might only decide playoff seeding. Its former finality is gone.

The Game died on Saturday.

Thanks to conference expansion, The Game as we know it has gone the way of the dodo, just like the storied Pac-12 and the lovable Big Ten West. They’re survived by a regionless jumble of college football icons, all programs with histories to fill volumes, and yet little tradition that hasn’t been bastardized by the new way of life.

In lieu of flowers, the Big Ten asks that you send your hard-earned money to Peacock and NBC Sports. Sympathy cards can be withheld, because the conference doesn’t care anyway.

Rest in peace The Game, 1897-2023.