GLENDALE, Ariz. — This time it was supposed to be different, right?

Last year, Michigan ran into Georgia in the College Football Playoff — the eventual national champions — and it was flat-out overmatched and pushed around. But there was also a myriad of excuses as to why the Wolverines lost that game:

The Bulldogs had a generational defense and were heavy favorites, Michigan was playing with house money and was just happy to be there.

Not this year though. No, this time the College Football Playoff semifinal was just the first step on the way to the Wolverines’ eventual goal: to win the National Championship.

That’s what Michigan has said all week, all month, all year.

And as Michigan co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore led his Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line out of the tunnel on Saturday, emphatically screaming, “We’re here!” into the air, it felt like the Wolverines were honest; that the Fiesta Bowl was simply one final trip before that ultimate goal, that this year things were going to be different.

Instead, they were nearly the exact same.

Michigan will ring in 2023 the exact same way it did 2022. And it has become abundantly clear that in order to win in college football you need to do more than act like a program that wins playoff games.

You need to be one. And right now, the Wolverines aren’t a program that wins playoff games.

Yes, this year was somewhat different, the fourth quarter was competitive. But college football teams aren’t remembered for merely not getting blown out in a College Football playoff game.

So after yet another anti-climactic end to the season, where does Michigan go from here?

It’s such a complicated question because there are no sufficient answers. This season, the Wolverines secured the most wins in program history with 13, they defeated their arch-rival Ohio State on the road for the first time in 22 years and won back-to-back Big ten championships — it was stellar by most accords.

But not by the most important ones because Michigan just lost another playoff semifinal, and this time as considerable favorites. Not only that, but in the Wolverines’ biggest game of the season, they were out-coached, made uncharacteristic mistakes and looked like a completely different team than the one they were all year.

After its first loss of the season, the scene in the locker room post-game was a completely unfamiliar one for Michigan: tears stained players’ cheeks, heads were hung low and voices spoke even lower. This was not the scene the Wolverines had envisioned.

Players dejectedly answered questions, trying to make sense of what had just happened, but there wasn’t much to really say.

“They had too many explosive plays,” Mason Graham said. He paused as he looked straight ahead with his bloodshot-red eyes. “Yeah, I don’t really know.”

Graham, only a freshman defensive tackle, has years left in his career to maybe get back to this position. He’s a very talented player, it’s not easy to play a significant role in the interior of a defensive line as a freshman, he has a very bright future. But for him, this loss stung, a lot.

He knows that opportunities like the one that Michigan had on Saturday don’t come around often.

For senior defensive tackle Mazi Smith, things are a bit different. His future with the program isn’t guaranteed. Saturday’s game might be the last one he ever plays for Michigan, and he knows it, but even still, he answered every question thoughtfully. Many people gravitated towards him since he’s one of the team’s leaders so he had to do that for a while, but he held himself as he had all season.

“We did what people didn’t think we were going to do, again,” Smith said.

But how do they get back?

“Just gotta work harder,” Smith said.

It sounds so simple, doesn’t it? Just do it again, just work harder, just play better. Big picture, that’s the answer, but that doesn’t even begin to describe how hard that is.

To do that, to get back to the College Football Playoff, again, the Wolverines will have to be the class of the Big Ten, again, they’ll have to beat the Buckeyes, again, they’ll have to exceed expectations — you guessed it — again.

But there’s no guarantees in college football, and the landscape of the sport is changing fast. Michigan still doesn’t recruit as well as Ohio State, so that’s a hurdle it’ll need to try and out-scheme or out-develop. The Big Ten is changing with the addition of a pair of west coast powers in USC and UCLA in 2024. And the College Football Playoff is expanding too.

The Wolverines’ place in the new era of college football is very much up in the air. They had their chance to possibly assert themselves as the newest member of college football’s blue bloods on Saturday and they didn’t take it.

As a forlorn Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh sat at the podium, the state of the program he built probably wasn’t at the front of his mind:

“Great season that ends one week early,” he said.

Obviously, this wasn’t the outcome he envisioned for the game. After a year of being built up and receiving the praise of everyone, everywhere, it feels like his program has taken a step back with the loss to TCU.

Throughout his entire press conference he emphasized the good of the season, how proud he is of his team, how much they accomplished together. But it was only 11 months ago that he tried to leave Ann Arbor for the NFL, maybe deep down he knows that it’ll be incredibly hard to break through this newfound ceiling towering over the Wolverines.

Harbaugh and Michigan can break through it, yes. He’s already shown that he can overcome stagnation — it took him seven years to beat Ohio State but he eventually did it, after all.

But this barrier will be even harder to overcome. And for a year where it looked like the Wolverines were charting a clear path towards powerhouse status, they’re now left with nowhere to go next week.