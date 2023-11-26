Sherrone Moore started calling plays for the No. 3 Michigan football team at the onset of the 2022 Michigan football season.

In six years with the third-ranked Wolverines, Moore has been the tight ends coach, offensive line coach, co-offensive coordinator, sole offensive coordinator, and as of just three weeks ago, the acting head coach for Michigan. His ascension to the top of the program — albeit momentary and under grave circumstances — was a long time coming. And in the biggest game, and the biggest moment of his coaching career, Moore didn’t cool off.

He turned up the heat.

“Coach Moore said from the get-go that he’s gonna call the most aggressive game he’s ever called,” junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy said. “For the big boys, for Blake (Corum), for myself, that’s just music to our ears. Just knowing that he has the confidence in us to go get that extra yard or go get that two yards, it means the world because that’s who we are. That’s who we are.”

In his third game as acting head coach, after a sturdy rushing attack against No. 11 Penn State, and a scare in College Park, Moore came out swinging. He pulled out all the stops.

“I told them we were going to be aggressive, wanted to be aggressive, wanted to attack it,” Moore said. “And those guys went out there and played their tails off.”

Moore came out early and often. As No. 2 Ohio State coach Ryan Day attempted a conservative gameplan to outlast the Wolverines, Moore asked himself and his players to rise to the moment. Aggressive at every step of the way, every time Moore had an opportunity to ease back, he instead stepped on the gas.

After two opening drives stalled, the Buckeyes gifted Michigan a first-and-goal courtesy of a Kyle McCord interception. Three straight rushes later and the Wolverines couldn’t find the end zone. Faced with a fourth-and-1, and a scoreless ballgame, Moore decided to take the points — all six of them.

With one final smashing attempt, senior running back Blake Corum crossed the goal line and set the tone for the rest of the contest.

“We always talk about never flinching and our guys don’t flinch, regardless of the situation.” Moore said.

That unflinching mentality came through on the very next drive. Stalled at midfield on yet another fourth-and-1, the Wolverines looked to build on a 7-3 lead. Sending Corum out once more, a one-yard rush made all the difference, and gave the Wolverines a fresh set of downs. That is, until a fourth-and-1 four plays later put Michigan back at square one.

Cue the lack of flinching — in grand fashion.

Utilizing a play-action pass, the Buckeyes bit on another Corum grind up the middle. What they didn’t see was tight end Colston Loveland leaking toward the flats. Seven yards and a first down later, and the Wolverines were back in business.

In part, Michigan needed to play risky. Finishing three-for-three on fourth down in the first half, the Wolverines often struggled on third down and required the aggression of Moore’s coaching decisions. On the other sideline, Day didn’t feel such intensity. Ohio State didn’t attempt a fourth down conversion all afternoon.

Moore’s decision making wasn’t limited to downs either. As Michigan entered the second half leading in a one-score game, Moore had to reach deeper into his bag.

“I’d be doing them a disservice if I tried to be conservative when they’re going out there running 150s in the summer. Blood, sweat, tears, working their tails off in the weight room — doing everything they can,” Moore said. “They put the trust in me as a play caller on offense to be aggressive in these games. That’s what they want. So that’s what we gave them.”

Moore gave it in spades. On the first drive out of the half, the interim head coach sent out McCarthy — and then sophomore quarterback Alex Orji. Faking a jet sweep run to freshman receiver Semaj Morgan, the Buckeyes didn’t know what to make of the sight. Rushing twice for 22 yards, Orji drove the Wolverines into field goal territory.

Three points later, and Moore’s aggressive play calling had resounding benefits once again.

Not every play call worked. Forced screens to Morgan and junior running back Donovan Edwards were sniffed out with ease at times. Continuous runs up the gut for one yard may have felt like agony for an impatient observer. But when it came time to take the gamble, Moore knew the call. And his players executed it.

Up 24-17, Michigan’s offense was rolling forward after an emotional touchdown run by Corum. In a rhythm on the next drive, Moore called another trick in stride. An outside pitch to Edwards turned into a loopy pass to tight end Colston Loveland, and eventually ended in another three points. And a 27-17 lead would prove all the difference.

“There’s this cut up of like 500 plays that I got in there that sometimes need to come out, and that was one of them,” Moore said. “I think I saw that one in like 2018 and it’s just been hanging out.”

Moore has gotten tricky in The Game before. From a Kalel Mullings jump pass to lateral passes back to McCarthy, it wasn’t a surprise that the Wolverines reached deep into their bag of tricks. But what stands out throughout the process, and makes Moore’s resumé at the head coaching position so successful, is his ability to weave in these plays seamlessly.

Six years later and the former tight ends coach outschemed James Franklin in Happy Valley, survived a scare in Maryland’s house, and now, surmounted Ohio State once more in the biggest game of his career. Moore had every opportunity to flinch on Saturday.

But he didn’t blink.