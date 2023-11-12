STATE COLLEGE — The often calm, cool and collected Sherrone Moore had broken down.

In a postgame interview, with television cameras in his face and the populated remnants of a brutal football game swirling around, the No. 3 Michigan football team’s acting head coach could keep his emotions contained no longer. With tears streaming down his face and his voice cracking, Moore delivered a message:

“I want to thank the Lord, I want to thank coach Harbaugh — f***ing love you man; love the shit out of you man,” Moore said. “Did this for you, for this University, the president, our AD. We got the best players, best university, best alumni in the country. Love you guys. These f***ing guys right here, these guys right here man, these guys did it. These guys did it.”

It was an emotional and expletive-laden burst of passion that perhaps would have been unexpected of any coach, let alone an interim, under other circumstances. But these weren’t other circumstances — Moore had earned his fervor. In a matchup in which the lack of a head coach could have led to the Wolverines’ downfall, they found one that was capable.

Because Sherrone Moore out-coached James Franklin in Happy Valley.

Walking out with a win, Moore out-maneuvered Franklin and No. 10 Penn State’s blunders, trusting his players and staying patient amid a chaotic game. Moore coached trifold, acting as the offensive line coach, offensive coordinator and head coach — all in one.

He displayed poise and coaching maturity to outlast a veteran in Franklin.

At the end of the first half, the Nittany Lions marched into the endzone for a touchdown to make it 14-9. Recapturing some momentum going into the half, Franklin made a puzzling decision to go for two and bring the game within a field goal — with over a half of play to go.

“I felt like points were going to be at a premium,” Franklin explained “… At some point you’re going to have to score enough points to get back in the game and just trying to get the game back into a one possession game and we didn’t know how many opportunities we were going to get to try to maximize it.”

Hindsight is 20/20, but even at the time, the decision prompted some questions. Penn State was certainly not lighting up the scoreboard, but to that point, it had scored on two out of four of its offensive drives. Explaining it like revisionist history, Franklin avoided addressing his coaching blunders.

And as Franklin dismissively pontificated postgame, increased pressure for an explanation on his mistakes boiled over. In his own display of emotion, Franklin bluntly put it:

“You didn’t agree with it. I’m just telling you that’s the decision.”

The decision, though, evidently came from a place of impatience — and it ended up making all of the difference.

After a field goal out of the half by Michigan, the Nittany Lions found themselves on the backfoot for the rest of the contest. Continuously behind by eight points, it was apparent that any successful touchdown score would require another attempt simply to tie the game.

It was a day where an impatient, nervous and unprepared acting head coach could have wilted under the spotlight.

Comparatively though, Moore stood tall. In fact, he coached with a patience that even bordered on a lack of urgency. Calling for Michigan to rush the ball 30 straight times — barring a pass interference call and two kneels to end the game — Moore had the luxury to play from ahead, but the patience to make it work. Flighty mistakes could’ve derailed Michigan, but Moore’s guiding hand — and hard-nosed run mentality — kept them ahead.

Playing more field position than offense at times, the rubber met the road for the Wolverines. As Moore’s patience met Franklin’s petulance, Moore won out.

In a much more drastic moment, the Nittany Lions found themselves down nine points after scoring a touchdown with two minutes to go. Suddenly, the decisions of the past haunted their present. Franklin’s previous impatience made their current position all the more difficult. After punching in the touchdown, the Nittany Lions could either go for two and make it a seven point affair — all the while risking the game in the process — or take the extra point, make it a one-possession game and live to see another play.

In impatient and untrustworthy fashion, Franklin bit — and the moment bit back.

“The early one I was pretty surprised with, but the later one I thought that they would go for it then,” Moore said. “But the early one I was pretty surprised myself. Decision that they made and I’m glad that our defense is our defense.”

Missing the two-point conversion, Franklin effectively lost the game before it was over. Up nine points and under two minutes to go, Moore had all the cards. Throughout the entire game, Moore could have reacted emotionally.

He could’ve attempted to run trick plays; he could have faced the staunch pressure of the second largest crowd in Beaver Stadium history and a 13-year head coaching veteran; hell, he even could have thrown the ball. But he didn’t. He coached calm, cool and collected.

Until the very end.