This story was updated Nov. 11 at 11:30 a.m. to include a statement from Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel.

STATE COLLEGE — Michigan Athletics was in a race against the clock trying to get Jim Harbaugh’s Big Ten suspension stalled by a court order, but the clock ran out.

Before kickoff, the Wolverines named offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore acting head coach for a top-10 matchup against Penn State.

Austin Meek of The Athletic first reported Moore’s temporary promotion, which was confirmed to The Michigan Daily by a Michigan Athletics spokesperson. Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News reported that Harbaugh’s injunction would not get through Washtenaw County court in time for Harbaugh to coach against the Nittany Lions. Michigan Athletics confirmed that information with The Daily.

“We look forward to presenting our case next week where we intend to demonstrate that the Big Ten has not acted legally or fairly,” Michigan Athletics said in a statement sent to The Michigan Daily.

Harbaugh traveled with Michigan to State College, who learned he was suspended from being on-site for games for the remainer of the regular season when its plane landed.

Harbaugh received the suspension for an ongoing investigation into sign-stealing. While the NCAA did not yet find evidence that Harbaugh had knowledge of the sign-stealing operation, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti suspended Harbaugh before the completion of any investigations due to the advantage that sign stealing would have for the remainder of the season.

“Yesterday, under the guise of the NCAA Rule regarding Head Coach Responsibility the Big Ten decided to penalize Coach Harbaugh without knowing all the facts, and I find that completely unethical, insulting to a well-established process within the NCAA, and an assault on the rights of everyone (especially in the Big Ten) to be judged by a fair and complete investigation,” Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel said in a statement emailed to The Michigan Daily. “Not liking someone or another university or believing without any evidence that they knew or saying someone should have known without an investigation is not grounds to remove someone from their position before the NCAA process has reached a conclusion through a full NCAA investigative process.”

Manuel continued: “You may have removed him from our sidelines today, but Jim Harbaugh is our head football coach. We look forward to defending Jim’s right to coach our football team at the hearing on Friday.”

Michigan Athletics tried to stop Harbaugh’s suspension from affecting the Penn State matchup by filing a temporary restraining order against Petitti and the Big Ten late Friday night, but the motion did not get through Washtenaw County’s 22nd District Court in time for Harbaugh to take the headset against the Nittany Lions.

Moore previously head coached the Wolverines against Bowling Green when Harbaugh was suspended by Michigan Athletics for his role in recruiting violations.