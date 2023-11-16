On Wednesday, Sherrone Moore reemerged in the public eye a little more relaxed.

It was a stark comparison to the last time the college football world had seen him, overcome with emotion. Grateful for the opportunity to act as the No. 3 Michigan football team’s head coach in a top-10 win at Penn State, he dropped some expletives in an on-field interview, but the Wolverines’ offensive coordinator and acting head coach was back to exuding his usual calm demeanor a few days later.

When asked to describe the last four weeks, he kept things simple too, listing just a few words: Exciting. Fun. Camaraderie. Team.

“All those adjectives, all those things, all those verbs, all those nouns, put together to keep attacking a championship,” Moore said Wednesday.

Verbs, nouns, adjectives and this time — to the delight of his mom and grandma, whom he apologized to for Saturday’s interview language — no f-bombs.

Moore is a passionate coach who cares deeply for his team, so perhaps that interview was a glimpse of the fire and energy underneath his steady presence. Regardless, that moment showed Moore in a new position: taking the on-field interview after the game as the program’s figurehead.

Despite the new postgame duty that comes with his new title of acting head coach — one that he will keep for the rest of the regular season game days if Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh can’t get a temporary restraining order against the Big Ten approved in court Friday — Moore maintains that his role is still pretty much the same. At practice, Harbaugh is still coaching and going about his usual duties, meaning the rest of his coaching staff can pretty much follow suit.

Even in Saturday’s matchup against the Nittany Lions, where Moore was the coach for Michigan, things weren’t all that different for him.

“We tried to operate as normal as possible,” Moore said of the sideline situation on Wednesday. “Let me just continue to adjust with the offense and the offensive line, and then when (defense coordinator Jesse Minter) was up he handled the defensive side. … That’s how we operated and when I could get up there (with the defense), I would, and be around, but we just operated like normal.”

Moore’s normal duties already put a lot on his plate. Along with being the team’s offensive coordinator and play caller, he coaches the offensive line. That means he’s focusing on specifics within his position group, analyzing overall offensive looks and strategizing around the chess match of play calling simultaneously — even when Harbaugh is on the sidelines.

So it makes sense that Moore wants to keep things as normal as possible, because anything more makes it harder to keep steady. Moore keeps cruising by putting his faith in the staff around him whenever he is taking on head coaching duties.

“Sherrone has a great group of coaches over there that he leans on and delegates,” defensive line coach Mike Elston said Wednesday. “I don’t see him acting any different or any more pressure, like he was the same way in the game day locker room this weekend that he’s been every week that I’ve been with him. So I just think he trusts the guys that work with him on a daily basis to fill their roles or maybe take on an added role as the game was going, but I didn’t see that impact him in any different way.”

As much as he tries to keep things the same, some things are bound to be different as long as Moore continues acting as head coach on game days.

When Penn State had 12 men on the field on a play in the second quarter, it was Moore sprinting down the sideline, screaming at the referee about the extra guy. Head coaches are the point of contact between the team and the refs, and Moore knows he can’t delegate that. He also can’t delegate a decision like whether or not to go for it on fourth down. He can listen to his trusted staff all he wants, but the final decision making falls on him.

None of that is affecting his outlook. He’s focused on being the same coach he has always been, even if there are a couple extra responsibilities. Sure, everyone will be seeing a little more of him than usual, but that doesn’t mean he needs to change his ways.

At this point, Moore’s focus is keeping things steady. He had a new job title last Saturday, and he likely will have that title again next Saturday. Maybe he’ll use the same adjectives, verbs and nouns after his next game at the helm, maybe he won’t. Maybe he’ll be fiery and amped up, maybe he’ll be relaxed.

But no matter what, he’ll be the same guy. He’ll be Moore.