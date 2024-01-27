Right after leading the Michigan football team to a rousing 24-15 win over Penn State, Sherrone Moore let it all out.

Less than 24 hours earlier, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had been suspended by the Big Ten for a sign stealing scandal. Moore took the reins of the program just hours before kickoff in a key matchup against the Nittany Lions, leaning on his players to power a crucial top-10 win. And as he cried, swore and hugged his way through the interview, Moore showed everyone who he was: a head coach in the making.

Two months later, looking back at that moment offers a window into what Michigan hopes is the future. After Harbaugh left for the NFL on Wednesday, Michigan Athletics announced Friday that Moore will be the 21st head coach in Michigan football history.

“I want to thank Coach Harbaugh for the faith that he has displayed in me over the past six years and for supporting my growth as a football coach during that time,” Moore said in a statement released by Michigan Athletics. “Thanks to Athletic Director Warde Manuel for putting his faith and trust in me to be the next leader of this football program. I also want to thank President Santa Ono and members of the Board of Regents for believing in me as well. I am excited to reward that belief and trust as the program’s next leader.”

Moore has coached for the Wolverines since 2018, when he joined the program as a tight ends coach after coaching at Louisville and Central Michigan. Since 2021, Moore has been an offensive coordinator and the offensive line coach, winning back-to-back Joe Moore awards for the nation’s best offensive line in 2021 and 2022. Moore is also the first Black full-time head coach in Michigan’s 144-year history. He also coached the first full game by a Black coach in program history as an interim against Bowling Green.

When it comes to Moore taking over the Michigan program, the writing has been on the wall for years. While Harbaugh shopped for NFL gigs, Moore became the odds-on favorite to take over the program. It took less than an hour after Harbaugh’s departure for players to publicly recommend Moore for the job.

Even Harbaugh lavished praise on Moore’s abilities, especially after Moore led the Wolverines to a 30-24 win over Ohio State to punch its ticket to the College Football Playoff.

“I’m not saying that I’m in a position of granting who a Michigan Man is or isn’t, or who a Michigan legend is or is not,” Harbaugh said Nov. 27. “I’m not the maker of those two lists. But I have nominated people before, and I nominate Sherrone Moore as a Michigan legend.”

But now, the legend has become the figurehead, and with it come far more responsibilities. During his suspensions that saw Moore take over head coach four times during the season, Harbaugh was still the head of the program. He ran practices and led game prep, keeping his responsibilities the same for six out of seven days during the week.

Moore’s time as the head coach gives him a sense of familiarity with the program’s principles and practices. Michigan has the fortune to have taken its new head coach for a test drive. The results — a 4-0 record and two top-10 wins — speak for themselves.

“Sherrone stepped up this fall and served as the interim head coach when the program and especially the team needed him,” Manuel said in a statement. “Sherrone handled that situation in a way that sealed my already-growing confidence in him. He didn’t make it about him, it was always about the team! We are thrilled to have Sherrone and his wife, Kelli, and the entire Moore family step into this new role for our football program and university community.”

Immediate tasks include hiring an offensive coordinator, maintaining recruits and keeping the program’s players in Ann Arbor. As a core figure in the program for years, Moore has a leg up on the latter two tasks. As a talented play caller himself, he should also know what he wants out of an offensive coordinator, and that seems likely to help him during the hiring process.

It won’t be a cakewalk for the Wolverines to transition from a coach in Harbaugh who led them for nearly a decade, but Moore was about as slam dunk a hire as any program could hope to find. That naturally builds high expectations, though Michigan believes Moore can deliver on them.

Because what Moore did against Penn State and Ohio State, and the relationships he has built in Ann Arbor, showed what kind of coach he could be. And now, the paperwork makes it the coach he is.