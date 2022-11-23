Seven Michigan State football players are facing charges for their respective roles in a harrowing incident in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following Michigan’s victory over the Spartans on Oct. 29.

Wednesday afternoon, the Washtenaw County prosecutor charged safety Khary Crump with one count of felonious assault. Crump was seen swinging his helmet at graduate cornerback Gemon Green during the incident.

Five other players — linebacker Itayvion Brown, safety Angelo Grose, cornerback Justin White, defensive end Brandon White and defensive end Zion Young — were charged with one count of aggravated assault, which is a misdemeanor. A seventh player, linebacker Jacoby Windmon, was charged with one count of assault and battery, a separate misdemeanor.

The prosecutor authorized the charges following a joint investigation between the University of Michigan’s Division of Public Safety and Security (DPSS), the Michigan State University Police Department and the Michigan State Police.

All seven players are currently serving indefinite suspensions.

A statement released by the prosecutor’s office noted that “all charges are merely allegations,” and that the office “will have no further comment as these cases progress.”

“We appreciate the thoughtful, deliberate approach from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to this unfortunate incident,” University of Michigan President Santa Ono said in a statement. “We also want to express our concern for all the players involved, especially those who were injured. The University of Michigan will continue to cooperate fully with any additional reviews of this matter.”