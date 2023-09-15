In some respects, it could be said that Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler would not have his job if it weren’t for the University of Michigan. And in others, it could be said that Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh would not have his life if it weren’t for Bowling Green.

When the Wolverines and the Falcons meet in Ann Arbor on Saturday for just the third time ever, the contest will carry added meaning for coaches on both sides. Because the connections each of them share — personal, familial and experiential — to the institution they’ll compete against run too deep for there to be no emotion.

“I learned this from Gary Moeller the first week I was in camp,” Loeffler said Monday according to Falcon Media Sports Network. “He said, ‘You’ll never be able to repay Michigan back for all that Michigan is going to do for you.’ ”

On Saturday, Loeffler won’t try to repay the Wolverines. In fact he’ll be trying to do the exact opposite. But that doesn’t change the fact that for Loeffler, Michigan represents 11 years of his life and the roots of his career.

At 18 years old, Loeffler was recruited by the Wolverines as a quarterback. Three years later when an injury ended his career, he transitioned to the coaching staff. Under Lloyd Carr, Loeffler was hired as a quarterbacks coach in 2002, and stayed there until 2007 before moving elsewhere in football.

But even with 16 years separating Loeffler from his time with the Wolverines, when he looks at Michigan’s sideline Saturday, he’ll be bombarded with reminders of the past.

As Loeffler calls plays, he’ll be competing against his former colleagues, his former players — and even his former roommate in Wolverines defensive line coach Mike Elston. It’ll be a strange homecoming for Loeffler, a rare one in which an alumni attempts to vanquish his alma mater.

Jim Harbaugh won’t be there on Saturday to coach against Loeffler, but the emotions will be high for him too. Especially because in his absence, his father Jack Harbaugh will be there, promoted as an assistant coach. For Jim, that makes it more special. Because his connection to Bowling Green isn’t something that he chose. Rather, it’s something that his dad instilled in him, something he was born with.

“I could sing you ‘Ay Ziggy Zumba,’ ” Harbaugh joked about Bowling Green’s fight song on Monday. “I remember just about everything, being five or six years old, when Dad was coaching at BG. … There hasn’t been a time we’ve ever driven on 23 that we didn’t look over to the right and look at the stadium and hear the stories.”

Jack certainly had stories to tell — not just about Bowling Green but specifically about his time with its football team.

Jack played for the Falcons as a running back and won what was called a Small College National Championship in his junior year. He met his wife, Jim’s mother, in an English class there. And eight years after his playing career ended, he returned to Bowling Green as one of the first destinations in his coaching career.

Jim grew up surrounded by Falcons paraphernalia, regaled by stories of Bowling Green and even spent part of his childhood in the city. Now as the Falcons come to Ann Arbor, Jack has made it clear where his loyalties lie. Even if that’s opposite his son’s team.

“My Dad has been right there for a couple of weeks telling us ‘Bowling Green is going to come up here and kick your ass,’ ”Jim joked. “So, we’ve got that as well.”

For Loeffler, for Jim and for Jack, Saturday isn’t just a regular game — it’s a game in which reminders of the past will be all around them.

Loeffler will look across at former teammates, colleagues and players in front of fans who at one point cheered for him. And both Harbaughs will see reminders of their life from more than 50 years prior. But even with the personal connections, neither side will be slowed by recollections.

Because for Loeffler, it’s not about how his career started, and for the Harbaughs, it’s not about how their life started.

For both, it’s about a game. The reminiscing can come later.