Michigan senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell is out for the year with a knee injury, coach Jim Harbaugh said in a meeting with reporters on Monday.

The injury came after a 31-yard punt return in the second quarter against Western Michigan, where Bell looked shaky and unable to put any weight on his leg and was carted into the locker room after being helped off the field.

Despite only playing a quarter and a half, Bell was the leading receiver in Saturday’s victory, with one reception for 76 yards and a touchdown.