There’s a reason Ron Bellamy loves football, and it’s not catching touchdowns.

“I love football because it’s the most team oriented sport,” the Michigan wide receivers coach said Wednesday. “In basketball, a guy can take over and score 60 — not to say it’s not a team sport. But baseball, a pitcher can throw a shutout or someone has a couple home runs, you can kind of dominate that way.”

Not in football. With 11 players trying to execute a play, everyone on the field has to work in unison.

“If one piece of the link doesn’t work on offense, it can shut the whole thing down,” Bellamy continued. “And that’s why if you have 11 guys, disciplined and detailed, you’re gonna have success on that play.”

But Bellamy’s group hasn’t always met those high expectations to make plays happen so far this season. From missed blocks to spacing issues, slip-ups by the receivers have broken multiple plays for the Michigan football team this season. As a result, the receivers are correcting their early mistakes as Big Ten play begins.

Those issues don’t mean the receivers have truly played poorly — no offense functions perfectly in September. Rather, they have more potential left to reach. Especially in complementing other phases of the offense such as blocking for the run game or baiting defenders off teammates, they’ve got lessons left to learn.

The Wolverines started that work early. For example, in the first two weeks, their receivers benefitted from abundant pass calls and scored — at least senior receiver Roman Wilson did with all five receiving touchdowns. But the receivers as a whole lacked in their contributions to the run game. Receivers didn’t block their assignments, rarely getting to the safeties to create opportunities for big runs.

So they targeted their attention toward those flaws. Before last week’s game against Bowling Green, the receivers emphasized run blocking. Even in what amounts to a down game against Bowling Green in terms of yards and receptions, the receivers made noticeable strides in their blocking.

And as they synced up to the offensive playbook, those plays also benefitted them. Graduate receiver Cornelius Johnson turned a flea flicker into a 50-yard touchdown catch. Bobbling the ball off a well-positioned cornerback, Johnson flashed the abilities that make Bellamy so excited about his group.

“It didn’t play out exactly how we thought the whole week, but we ended up being able to execute it,” Johnson said Saturday. “We’d been blocking the safeties all night long. And then like it was sort of we got that play action, flea flicker type of look. So we were able to sell it off the safety and then go for the corner there and it ended up working out well.”

The sample size is small, but it illustrates what makes the receiving corps effective. One-dimensional play limits Michigan’s ability to get open on routes when each receiver functions individually. But when they collaborate with blocks and draw attention from each other, eventually the system plays back. The ultimate team sport comes alive.

The Wolverines aren’t perfect in that regard, but they have shown progress in each game. With that progress, they can execute to the higher level needed deeper into the season.

“Whenever you get an opportunity to make a play, just make sure you get the right spot at the right time to make a play,” Bellamy said. “The quarterback’s trusting that the receiver’s gonna do that. … Keep climbing, keep growing. We want to make sure that we are super dependable, accountable receivers.”

Because it’s teamwork that makes football Ron Bellamy’s favorite game. And if Michigan continues to implement his lessons, he’ll have plenty to appreciate.