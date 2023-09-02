Early in the first quarter of the Michigan football team’s game against East Carolina, Roman Wilson watched his first pass target bobble through his hands and fall to the turf. But contrary to old adages, Wilson got a second chance to make a first impression — and he didn’t waste it.

After an inauspicious start for a position group that lost by far its biggest star in the offseason, Wilson wasted no time in bouncing back. The very next play, he bounced right, made space , and snagged a 16-yard reception for a first down. And just five plays later, he did the exact same thing in the endzone for the first Wolverines touchdown of the season.

It took Wilson just one play to get going, but afterward throughout the remainder of the contest, he was a lightning rod for the offense. In a monster performance, Wilson led the Wolverines with 78 yards, six receptions and all three of Michigan’s passing touchdowns — the most for a Wolverines receiver since 2019.

“He was just precise,” acting head coach Jesse Minter said post game. “We talk about precision and execution on offense, and (Wilson) ran really precise routes.”

More than just precision however, Wilson had tremendous success in finding space wherever McCarthy needed him — even if it wasn’t exactly what the play design had called for. On Wilson’s first touchdown reception in the first quarter, McCarthy faced pressure and had to improvise. And following McCarthy’s lead, Wilson too decided to improvise — reviving a dead-end route by bouncing off of two defenders and toward open space for a score.

And throughout the contest, Wilson and McCarthy demonstrated a clear chemistry that the Pirates had difficulty interrupting. When McCarthy was given time, Wilson found space, and when McCarthy was forced to scramble, Wilson consistently made himself an option. In the second quarter, in a manner similar to his first score, Wilson took advantage of a chaotic, pressure-filled, play and slipped into open space undetected as McCarthy rolled out of the pocket and delivered him the ball.

The Pirates’ defense simply couldn’t keep up with Wilson’s speed, and again and again he burned them by forcing separation.

“That man right there (Wilson) is one of the most special players in the country,” McCarthy said adamantly post game. “There’s not many DBs or corners or safeties that could guard him. … He’s gaining separation, he’s making the tough catches, he’s going up and getting it. It’s a tremendous honor to have all my receivers on my team, but especially (Wilson).”

But it was in the third quarter that Wilson put a bow on his performance. Already up 23-0, Michigan loomed on ECU’s 15 yard line and Wilson took off on a route, beat double coverage and reached over his head to grab a ball lofted into a tight pocket.

“I was just doing my job,” Wilson said coolly. “The third touchdown, to be honest I was out there, I was dying — it was hot. I know I’m from Hawaii, but it was hot out there today. I just knew I had an opportunity to come open, and he threw me the ball so every opportunity I get, I’ve got to take advantage of it.”

For his part, after the first play of the game, Wilson did take advantage of almost every opportunity that came his way. In the process, he established himself as a bona fide WR1.

As Michigan trotted off of the field victorious, the turf may have been hot — but Roman Wilson was on fire.