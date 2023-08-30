When senior wide receiver Roman Wilson strolled into Schembechler Hall for his Tuesday evening press conference, he quickly learned that pre-COVID “media scrums” had returned and was instructed to stand in front of a wall for reporters to ask questions in an open forum.

The crew of beat writers quickly surrounded Wilson, getting as close as possible for their voice recorders to pick up everything he said.

“I’m claustrophobic,” Wilson joked as the sea of reporters closed in.

Despite the comedic tone to start the presser, he hates feeling claustrophobic on the field. He’s regarded as “Michigan’s fastest man,” clearly enjoying some open space and using his legs to earn it. Last season, the speedster found some room to roam in the endzone, as he was tied among Wolverines for second-most touchdown receptions at four.

But Wilson must have felt contained at times in the 100 yards between those spacious endzones last year, tallying just 376 receiving yards — well behind team leader Ronnie Bell’s 889.

With Bell’s departure, there’s open space to make an impact, at least on the depth chart. He moves up junior quarterback JJ McCarthy’s pecking order as he makes his reads, but it also means he’ll get more attention from the defense, perhaps drawing opponents’ top corners in coverage. It’s a setup Wilson will face all year, teams trying to bottle him up as he looks for green grass.

His response centers around his strengths.

“Just run as fast as I can,” Wilson said. “Make a move. I don’t really think about it too much, it’s something that is just second nature to me.”

Wilson’s approach is speed. Standing 6 feet tall and clocking in at 192 pounds, he isn’t the tallest or most physically imposing receiver in the room, instead creating opportunities with good old fashioned wheels.

They’re wheels he’s been developing his whole life. From intensive speed training growing up to claiming to be “ridiculous” when he gets the ball in the Madden football video game through speed — Wilson is all fast, all the time. In Michigan’s season opener against East Carolina, Wilson thinks that speed can take him far to start the season, further empowered by the coaching shakeup on the sideline.

Constantly declining to get into details about the matchup and game plan so as to not “spoil” anything, he did drop some hints. Many of those hints involve the Wolverines’ quarterbacks coach and temporary offensive play caller for week one, Kirk Campbell.

“The way he calls plays is a lot different from what we’re used to,” Wilson said. “Just like his style of it … getting the players in situations they like to be in.”

Campbell’s player-centric play calling works to Wilson’s advantage. When asked how it impacts him, Wilson described more downfield opportunities, letting him put his signature speed to use.

Whether or not those downfield shots actually materialize against the Pirates, Wilson is already making a statement well before the opening kickoff. He switched his jersey number from No. 14 to No. 1, and he didn’t come up with it at random.

“It was just like an opportunity to step up into a high pressure role on this team,” Wilson said. “It’s a big deal here I guess. It’s a lot of pressure, that’s what I want.”

Whether donning No. 1 on his jersey or vying to be WR1 on the Wolverines’ depth chart, Wilson wants to be the top guy. Top speed, top targets, top time in paydirt.

It’s his senior season, and Wilson is reaching for the top. All he needs to get there is a little bit of space.