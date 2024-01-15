Senior wide receiver Roman Wilson is heading for the NFL Draft, he shared on X Sunday.

Known for his flashy speed, Wilson put together a breakout senior season for the Wolverines. Emerging as junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s No. 1 target, Wilson led all pass-catchers with 48 receptions, 789 yards and 12 touchdowns. While Michigan stuck with the mantra of grit-and-grind rushing that led to success in its previous two seasons, the Wolverines aired it out a tad more this season. Wilson was a prime reason why.

With his ability to get loose in space, Wilson came up big in clutch moments. In Michigan’s down-to-the-wire overtime win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl to punch its ticket to the National Championship, Wilson made a couple key grabs in the last drive of regulation, including prancing in — jazz hands and all — for a game-tying touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter.

While his speed is most noticeable, Wilson utilizes physicality as well. Be it in run blocking, mossing a defender for a touchdown at Nebraska or snagging a tight-window score against Ohio State, he hopes to be a well-rounded prospect entering the draft.

“To the people of Hawai’i thank you for raising a respectful young man. I’m so proud and honored to be able to represent the 808 and I will always continue to,” Wilson said in his post. “Thank you to the University of Michigan for giving me some of the most unforgettable memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life. With that being said… I have decided to officially decided to enter the 2024 NFL Draft.”

Wilson joins a growing list of Wolverines foregoing remaining eligibility to enter the NFL Draft, including McCarthy and running back Blake Corum, among others.