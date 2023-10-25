Rod Moore’s return from injury didn’t go exactly as planned.

After missing the first three weeks of the No. 2 Michigan football team’s season recovering from a minor surgery, the junior safety made his first start of the year against Rutgers on Sept. 23.

On the third play from scrimmage, the Scarlet Knights tossed a quick slant route, and Moore missed on a diving tackle in response. Sixty-nine yards later, the Wolverines found themselves in an early 7-0 deficit. It wasn’t an ideal start to the season for Moore, and for the next three games as he continued to recover from his lingering injury, the returning starter found himself in an unfamiliar position — coming off of the bench.

But in the past two weeks against Indiana and Michigan State, Moore has regained both his confidence and his edge, and has vaulted himself back into his starting spot.

“Coming back at Rutgers when I missed that tackle for a touchdown, I’m not gonna lie, I lost a little bit of confidence,” Moore said Tuesday. “… It was not being on the field as much, and then you come back and it’s really the first or second play I’m back and I miss a tackle. And I’m like, ‘Oh is it the leg, is it me mentally?’ But I think the reps of practice and these past few games I’ve really gained my confidence back.”

For Moore, building confidence has been crucial in his return. After sitting out from the second half of fall camp to the first three weeks of the season, Moore felt behind in preparation. Even in his return, Moore and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh acknowledged that he was still feeling the remnants of his injury.

“I’ve always been able to play through pain,” Moore said. “I’ve been playing through pain since my freshman year. I would say it’s the adrenaline when you’re in the game, you’re really not paying attention to what hurts.”

But even with an ability to play through pain, Moore was not fully ready to start at safety. So for the next three weeks, coming off of the bench behind sophomore Keon Sabb, Moore used his position as motivation.

“I think it helped me,” Moore said. “Because, you’ve got guys in there that’s in there before you, that’s pushing you to be better and it’s making you want to be at a high level so you can get that starting spot back. It wasn’t really odd, it just helped me get better.”

And recently it’s been paying off. As the games have progressed, Moore has too.

Two weeks ago against Indiana, with the Wolverines backed up in their own red zone and the game tied in the first quarter, Moore saw a pass going short, ran toward the ball and picked off a tipped pass for a 35-yard return. Moore had once again made a significant impact in how Michigan started the game, preventing a field goal and saving points. Against Rutgers, his mistake hurt his team and his confidence. This time, his play had a completely opposite effect.

Much of Moore’s return has been about returning to a normal workload and regaining confidence, but that has largely been predicated on his physical healing. And just recently, Moore has finally felt fully back. But he still feels that he has a ways to go elsewhere.

“Health wise I’m 100%,” Moore said. “But I would say on the field I’m still getting better. I kind of feel like I’m behind.”

While that may have been true on Moore’s first drive of the season, it hasn’t been in the past two weeks as he’s earned back his starting role.

And if he continues to progress and gain confidence as he does, he won’t feel ‘behind’ for much longer.