With 31 seconds left in The Game, all that was left to be decided in Ann Arbor was the outcome of the No. 3 Michigan football team’s season.

With rivalry, legacy and a berth in the College Football Playoff on the line, a sinking hush had come over the Big House. The Wolverines had missed an opportunity to ice the game with a first down, and the Buckeyes now had the ball. Michigan had the lead, but Ohio State had Marvin Harrison Jr. And three plays and 44 yards into the Buckeyes’ drive, with the end-zone now just 39 yards away, all of the tension came to a head.

Ohio State had quarterback Kyle McCord, and Michigan had junior safety Rod Moore. And in the biggest play of the Wolverines’ season, Moore won.

As he got up off of the turf with a win-sealing interception, he sprinted to his sideline and waved to the crowd. The Game had been decided — and Moore was the decider.

“I really can’t put into words how I’m feeling,” Moore said postgame. “I was on the field just looking like, ‘I just called game, like, I did that.’ I can’t really explain it to you, just a dream come true.”

For 59-and-a-half minutes, Moore and the Wolverines’ secondary had played through the ebbs and flows of The Game. In much of the contest, McCord and Ohio State had utilized mismatches in the secondary to break for major yardage with an impressive six passing plays going for more than 20 yards. But at the same time, sophomore cornerback Will Johnson’s interception to the Buckeyes’ 7-yard line was the offense’s early catalyst.

So as Moore lined up with the clock forcing Ohio State to throw, it was unclear whether the secondary would be Michigan’s downfall or its savior. But what was clear was that everything rode on which version of the Wolverines’ secondary showed up.

However, as the ball was snapped, it wasn’t the secondary that McCord had to contend with. Harrison and his other primary target Emeka Egbuka had found small pockets of space. But almost immediately, McCord faced pressure from senior edge rusher Jaylen Harrell who swarmed him in the pocket and got a hand on him just as he threw.

And with the pressure — both from Harrell and from the stakes —the ball missed Harrison short. Moore dove down, and he stood up with the game in his hands.

“Before the defense went out there I told myself, you’re either going to make the play or someone else is, to seal the game,” Moore said. “I told the up-front they got to get to the quarterback. I believe Mason (Graham) and Jaylen (Harrell) did, and I made the play.”

Even with the opposite perspective, McCord too saw everything that Moore described. He read the defense, felt the pressure, and agreed with Moore’s assessment of what the Michigan safety had done.

“I went back to Marvin, kinda got hit as I threw it, and obviously didn’t get as much of the ball as I wanted to,” McCord said. “And (Moore) made a play.”

In an instant, Moore made himself the face of The Game. The other touchdowns, the other lapses, even the other plays he had made over the past 59-and-a-half minutes were all dimmed by just how brightly Moore’s moment shone.

Because with 31 seconds left and everything on the line — Moore made “a play.”

And it wasn’t just another play in The Game, it was the one that ended it.