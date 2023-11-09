According to reports from ESPN and CBS, the University of Michigan has sent a response to the Big Ten Conference’s notice of disciplinary action.

The notice, a procedural element of the conference’s sportsmanship policy, is required to be sent to a member institution in the “event it becomes clear that an institution is likely to be subjected to disciplinary action.” The University’s receipt of such a notice suggested that punishment for the No. 3 Michigan football team’s role in an alleged sign-stealing scandal — was seemingly imminent.

In Michigan’s 10-page response sent on Wednesday, which was reportedly obtained by Yahoo Sports but not yet released, the University claimed that any disciplinary action levied against it, or Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, would overstep boundaries and be a “breach” of the Big Ten handbook. Furthermore, the University keyed in on an argument that Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti lacks the authority to suspend Harbaugh under the sportsmanship policy.

Additionally, Michigan challenged the impact that analyst Connor Stallions’ alleged sign stealing operation could have had on the program. According to Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, at one point the letter reads: “There is simply no evidence that Stalions’s actions had a material effect on any of Michigan’s games this season.”

It is unclear whether the University’s letter will sway Petitti away from any punishment that the notice of disciplinary action suggested was likely. However, even if punishment is levied against Harbaugh in the form of a suspension, Michigan would reportedly take legal action through the courts against the conference to delay its implementation.

With the notice of disciplinary action, the University’s response challenging the Big Ten’s authority to take immediate action, and a decision not yet made by Petitti, Michigan and the conference remain in a standoff. Who prevails will have major ramifications on the Wolverines’ season.