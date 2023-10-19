Editor’s note: This story was updated Oct. 19 at 1:42 p.m. to include comment from a Michigan spokesperson.

Only a month removed from Jim Harbaugh completing a team-issued suspension due to recruiting violations, the No. 2 Michigan football team finds itself in hot water once more.

According to Ross Dellenger and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, The NCAA has launched an investigation into the Wolverines over alleged in-person scouting violations that related to sign stealing. The Big Ten confirmed the investigation Thursday afternoon.

“Late Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference and University of Michigan were notified by the NCAA that the NCAA was investigating allegations of sign stealing by the University of Michigan football program,” the statement read. “The Big Ten Conference has notified Michigan State University and future opponents. The Big Ten Conference considers the integrity of competition to be of utmost importance and will continue to monitor the investigation. The Conference will have no further comment at this time.”

While sign stealing itself is not a violation of either NCAA or Big Ten rules, the use of in-person scouts to view an opponent violates the NCAA rulebook. The report alleges that the investigation centers around NCAA Bylaws, specifically including, but not limited to: “Off-Campus, In-Person Scouting Prohibition. Off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents (in the same season) is prohibited, except as provided in Bylaws 11.6.1.1 and 11.6.1.2.”

The exact opponents which Michigan scouted are not confirmed, but Dellenger and Wetzel reported that future scheduled opponents and potential College Football Playoff opponents could be included. The Wolverines are scheduled to take on Michigan State this Saturday, and currently sport a 7-0 record.

A Michigan spokesperson provided comment on the investigation Thursday afternoon.

“The university has been notified by the NCAA, along with the Big Ten, that the NCAA is investigating allegations of play signal stealing by Michigan football,” spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen said in an email to The Michigan Daily. “The university is fully cooperating with the Big Ten and NCAA. The investigation is ongoing and will not impact Saturday’s game. At the University of Michigan, we are committed to the highest ethical and integrity standards for all members of our community.”

The NCAA has yet to confirm any further details itself. However, Michigan and the Harbaugh administration are still currently under investigation for previous Level II recruiting violations. Though Harbaugh and two staff members served team-issued suspensions earlier in the season, that investigation is still ongoing as the NCAA’s discipline decision will come in 2024.

This is an ongoing story that will be updated as The Daily learns more information.