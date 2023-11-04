Michigan’s most recent bout with the NCAA isn’t over, but staffer Connor Stalions’ time with the program is.

First reported by Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and confirmed by The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach and ESPN, the Michigan football team fired Stalions on Friday after reports surfaced for weeks linking him to an alleged illegal scouting operation used to steal opponents’ signs. Stalions was previously suspended with pay Oct. 20, but the list of allegations against him only grew since then. Auerbach also reported that Stalions was fired because he refused to cooperate with both internal and external investigators.

Michigan Athletics did not respond to The Michigan Daily’s request for confirmation and comment in time for publication.

Stalions began working for Michigan in 2015 as a volunteer coach, which included time when he was enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. In order to fund travel from California’s Camp Pendleton to Ann Arbor, he turned a house into an AirBnB and slept in his car. Eventually, Stalions worked his way up to a full-time analyst position in 2022.

According to reports from a variety of outlets, Stalions played an integral role in a sign-stealing operation that the NCAA is investigating. He allegedly purchased thousands of dollars worth of football tickets — across the field from future opponents’ sidelines. Reports also surfaced that he transferred tickets to associates, whom he paid to record play calls.

Most recently, Central Michigan launched an investigation into whether Stalions attended its game against Michigan State on the sideline, after images clipped from a Fox Sports broadcast showed a man who looked similar to Stalions on the Chippewas’ sideline.

While the Wolverines have moved on from Stalions, they can’t yet escape the drama surrounding him. Big Ten athletics directors met on a call with Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti on Thursday to discuss handing out punishments to Michigan before the NCAA investigation is concluded. Petitti is in Ann Arbor for the Big Ten field hockey tournament, and The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach reported that Petitti scheduled a meeting with Michigan president Santa Ono on Friday.

By firing Stalions, Michigan has taken further action on its initial punishment. Whether that means there has been progress in the NCAA’s investigation isn’t guaranteed, but Michigan Athletics’ further action suggests it had a reason to fire him during whatever internal fact-finding the school might have done or external pressure it may have faced.

But as Stalions’ time with Michigan is over, the investigation is ongoing.

This is an ongoing story that will be updated as new information is reported.