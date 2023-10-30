On the heels of a growing scandal relating to the No. 2 Michigan Football team’s alleged improper use of in-person scouting and equipment in attempts to steal signs, it has been reported that The University has rescinded a contract extension that was previously offered to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh, currently in the second year of a five-year deal, was reportedly engaged in contract talks with Michigan Athletics that would have made him “The highest paid coach in the (Big Ten).” Those negotiations resulted in a contract being offered to Harbaugh earlier this month.

However, according to The Wall Street Journal, that contract has now been tabled.

While there was no guarantee that Harbaugh, someone who has publicly flirted with NFL positions multiple times, would have agreed to the deal, the rescinded contract is a sign of the internal turmoil that the scandal has brought amid what has otherwise been a strong year for the Wolverines so far. The rescinded contract will not impact Harbaugh’s current position as Michigan’s coach, or even his expected position next year under the terms of his current contract.

With multiple NCAA investigations and an internally imposed three game suspension for Harbaugh just this year, a shadow has been cast over Harbaugh and his program.

And by rescinding a lucrative contract extension offer, Michigan Athletics has acknowledged that shadow.