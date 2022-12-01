Blake Corum, Michigan’s standout junior running back, is expected to undergo season-ending knee surgery, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Corum initially injured his left knee when he was tackled in the second quarter of the Wolverines’ Nov. 19 contest against Illinois. He briefly returned in the second half of that contest, and also attempted to play in last Saturday’s game against Ohio State. But Corum managed just two carries for six yards and did not appear in a play beyond Michigan’s opening drive, besides the final kneel down.

On Wednesday, Corum was named the Big Ten running back of the year for his role as the bellcow in the Wolverines’ dominant offense. Seen as a viable Heisman Trophy candidate for much of the season, Corum finished the regular season eighth in the nation with 1,463 rushing yards and second with 18 touchdowns. Michigan, meanwhile, averaged 244.5 rushing yards per game, the fifth most in college football, with Corum leading the way.

In Corum’s absence, the Wolverines will rely more heavily on sophomore running back Donovan Edwards. Playing through a hand injury against Ohio State by sporting a soft cast, Edwards exploded for 216 rushing yards and two touchdowns.