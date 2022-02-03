After a month of speculation, the Jim Harbaugh rumor mill has finally come to an end.

Despite interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings Wednesday evening, Harbaugh has informed Michigan he will coach the Wolverines in 2022, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The decision ended a month-long flirtation with NFL openings and ultimately dispelled rumors that he wanted out of Ann Arbor. According to Schefter, the Michigan program was “elated” to hear of Harbaugh’s decision.

Harbaugh also informed Manuel that this would not be a reoccurring issue, and he would stay at Michigan as long as it wants him, per Schefter.

By staying with Michigan, Harbaugh will have an opportunity to build off the Wolverines’ success in 2021. After a catastrophic 2-4 season in 2020 saw his salary cut in half, Harbaugh restructured his coaching staff and revamped the team’s culture over the offseason. Those changes soon paid dividends, ultimately manufacturing the program’s first Big Ten championship since 2004, its first win over Ohio State since 2011 and its first ever College Football Playoff appearance.

Michigan’s 12-2 record in 2021 — its best in Harbaugh’s seven years at the helm — improved the coach’s overall record with the Wolverines to 61-24.

With Harbaugh officially back in tow, the Wolverines can begin to move their offseason along. Harbaugh will have their work cut out for them on defense, with a number of key players departing for the NFL Draft — including senior edge rusher and Heisman runner-up Aidan Hutchinson, junior edge rusher David Ojabo and junior defensive back Daxton Hill. He’ll have to hire a new defensive coordinator as well, with Mike Macdonald leaving to assume the same role with the Baltimore Ravens.

On offense, meanwhile, the Wolverines return nearly all of their skill players, including two potential starting quarterbacks in current junior Cade McNamara and freshman J.J. McCarthy. Though the departure of its leading rusher — senior running back Hassan Haskins — could disrupt the offense’s newfound physicality, it will retain plenty of talent in the backfield with sophomore Blake Corum and freshman Donovan Edwards both expected to return.

Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis will also have plenty of options to work with in building a more versatile passing game. Beyond having two serviceable quarterbacks, Michigan is expected to retain nearly all of its productive receivers from last season, in addition to the return of senior Ronnie Bell from a knee injury.

Following the Wolverines’ 34-11 loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl, Harbaugh called the 2021 season a “beginning,” a chance for the program to build off the foundations laid by its unexpected success.

Regardless of how that beginning plays out, Harbaugh will be a part of it.