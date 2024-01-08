HOUSTON — Grant Newsome isn’t hard to find before the No. 1 Michigan football team’s games. In fact, he might just be looking for you.

Before each game, the Wolverines’ tight ends coach plays a game of catch with fans in the stands. Whether in the Big House or on the road, he will find Michigan fans and Michigan fans will find him. Despite being an offensive tackle during his playing days with the Wolverines, Newsome slings the ball into the stands like an experienced quarterback.

He keeps his feet active, angles his shoulders right and spirals the ball at his targets. Spreading the wealth to all his receivers in the bleachers, Newsome dots up as many people as he can, keeping things loose and getting as many fans — usually kids — involved in the game before it kicks off as possible.

Although lacking formal quarterback experience, Newsome’s throws are more often than not on the money — not just to set a good tone for the upcoming game, but because they have to be.

“The best ones are always at Michigan Stadium because the sidelines are so tight, the corners of the endzones are so tight,” Newsome told The Michigan Daily. “(So I’m) trying to like not hit people with the ball as they’re walking through.”

So far, he’s kept his pregame throwing pretty accurate, and at this point it’s second nature. Newsome’s done the same throwing routine since he was a student assistant in 2018. It was then before a game when a kid in the crowd asked him for a ball and he threw it up to them, starting a little game of catch.

Newsome doesn’t remember which game it was, but he remembers that Michigan won it. Saying he isn’t superstitious but is, “a little stitious, to quote The Office,” Newsome has been playing catch with fans at the stadium before every game he coaches since then.

“It’s a fun little way for me to spend that little bit of downtime there before the game,” Newsome said. “… It just keeps my mind occupied so I’m not just sitting in the locker room waiting to get back out there.”

That downtime that he fills with games of catch comes in between when he warms up his tight ends group and full team warmups. When warming up his position group, Newsome’s making sure they’re getting a, “light sweat.” It’s nothing crazy, but it’s getting the group loose by having them run different routes, while maintaining consistent week-to-week progression to get his guys settled in for the game.

When he’s out there with them, he might just be getting a light sweat too. Newsome loves to get moving with the group, meaning he’s moving every day at practice to go along with game day. Just like anything the players do on game day starts at practice, the same goes for Newsome.

At Saturday’s practice leading up to the National Championship game against Washington, Newsome was front and center covering tight ends on routes. Back peddling, chirping coaching points and traversing plenty of turf in the process, he knows when to trade his pre-game quarterback arm for some cornerback suave to keep his group engaged and prepared. Whether pressing up closer to the line or covering routes deep in the endzone, Newsome’s always giving the tight ends a look, especially when they’d be going up against air in those non-competitive drills otherwise.

“(Newsome’s) just a guy that wants to be perfect,” sophomore tight end Marlin Klein told The Daily. “If you think you had a good rep, he’s always going to tell you there’s something that you can fix, it makes us better each and every single day. … He goes through warmups before we do the actual warmups, he can sling the rock looking like the actual quarterback out there. Just an awesome guy.”

The constant activity, from covering routes at practice to pre-game quarterback impressions, gives way to a seat when the game kicks off. Perched up in the press box, Newsome sits beside quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell and an offensive graduate assistant and tries to be “Sherrone’s eyes upstairs.”

Trying to help offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore and the rest of the offensive staff with anything they need, Newsome sees serving as another set of eyes as a big part of his game day role. Be it during drives or after them, Newsome is sharing what he’s been seeing from his perspective up in the box to aid Moore and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh in making decisions about orchestrating the offense.

“I always joke with friends and my wife all the time, I’ll ask her how the weather was because it’s always 75 and sunny up at the box,” Newsome said Nov. 1. “I love being up in the box. … From up in the box sometimes it’s almost like Madden where you see everything and kind of think of these guys as just athletes, or characters in a game so to speak. Then you go down to the field and you really see it and you hear it, how violent this game is and it gives you a different level of appreciation for just how special our guys are.”

While Newsome is up in the box during games for now, Harbaugh believes Newsome won’t be up there forever. In a September episode of “Inside Michigan Football” radio show, the Michigan head coach shared that he sees Newsome becoming an offensive line coach, then offensive coordinator, then a head coach.

Harbaugh sees a lofty future for Newsome, but his present is big time as well. He’s about to coach in the biggest game of his life, leading a position group that is integral to both run blocking and the Wolverines’ passing game.

But no matter how big the game is, Newsome will still just be himself. He’ll be doing his thing, keeping things loose and being whoever his players need him to be, from coach to friend to cornerback. And before he heads up to the booth, before the college football world looks at his team and position group on the sport’s biggest stage and before full-team warm ups begin, Newsome will be on that stage himself.

With a football in hand and eyes toward the stands, he’ll be looking for people to play catch with.