When graduate linebacker Mike Barrett walked off the field on Saturday and into the No. 2 Michigan football team’s locker room, he received an ovation from his teammates led by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh that was fit for a 1940’s movie.

In unison, all of the Wolverines in the locker room stood and sang “For he’s a jolly good fellow” to Barrett and freshman wide receiver Semaj Morgan. For Barrett, it was a welcome rendition.

“I’ve been singing it for a few weeks man,” Barrett joked Tuesday. “I was just waiting for my time to be a jolly good fellow.”

Jovial tunes aside, Saturday truly was a breakout day for Barrett. He recorded his first sack of the season while also forcing and recovering a fumble. But for his position group, Barrett’s performance marked one of their first major statistical breakthroughs.

His sack was the first sack by a Michigan linebacker all season.

Seven weeks into the season, this would seem like a flaw of the Wolverines’ linebacker room, as even some of Michigan’s cornerbacks have registered sacks. But Barrett and Michigan linebackers coach Chris Partridge view the statistics from a broader perspective — they see the low number of sacks not as a flaw of the linebackers, but as a sign of the strength of the Wolverines’ defensive line.

Still this doesn’t come without some minor, good natured frustration.

“Literally every game, almost every series, when we run off to the sideline it’s like ‘We’re not getting anything,’ ” Barrett said Tuesday. “It’s like we’re picking scraps from the defensive line because they’re just taking all the food. It’s a good feeling, but it’s a bad feeling in the moment.”

Regardless of the momentary frustration, or being relegated to eat the “scraps,” Michigan’s linebackers have had tremendous success at handling what they’ve been given. The Wolverines’ run defense ranks tenth in the nation, and much of that comes down to the linebackers and the threats that they pose.

“We keep kicking people’s butts and stopping the run,” Partridge said Wednesday. “The linebackers have really taken on a tremendous role in this. Because they’re fitting runs so fast and right. … They’re taking all the double teams off of the D-line. That’s what you’re seeing in a big way. … It’s going hand in hand.”

In Partridge’s view, the linebackers success isn’t only reflected in the stats they achieve, but what opportunities they provide for the rest of the defense. The threat of Barrett and junior linebacker Junior Colson has led to over 15 sacks for those on the defensive line, because as the linebackers alleviate pressure on run defense, the rushers can focus more on the pass.

“If we’re all fitting the right way and doing the right thing, everybody is able to make impact plays like you saw from (Barrett) last week,” Partridge said. “I think we’re doing a really good job of fitting in the scheme and seeing things really well right now.”

Up to this point, that’s been the case. Even behind the defensive line’s already overwhelming pressure, the linebackers have had the opportunity to shine in run stopping. So much so that Partridge joked about how Colson and Barrett hadn’t played in the fourth quarter due to massive leads.

As Big Ten play wears on, and the Wolverines face tough opponents like No. 6 Penn State and No. 3 Ohio State down the road, the linebackers’ role will become outsized. Not only will opposing rushing offenses become more refined, but the need to force negative plays will become even bigger. Regardless, Partridge is confident that his grouping will be prepared.

“The floodgates are going to open,” Partridge said. “In this defense everybody eats, it’s so well designed.”

And if the linebackers burst through the hole that Barrett poked open last weekend, it’s possible they’ll be serenaded more often.