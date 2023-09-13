Motioning toward junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy, sophomore tight end Colston Loveland caught a shovel toss, breaking toward the right side of the field.

As the ever-dangerous Loveland turned upfield, he quickly became acquainted with UNLV safety Cameron Oliver. Due in part to a missed perimeter blocking assignment by graduate receiver Cornelius Johnson, Oliver stuffed Loveland for a three-yard loss.

Returning to their respective huddles, Oliver skipped and flexed, while the dejected Johnson walked back to Loveland and helped pull him vertical.

“The perimeter blocking — there’s always ways to improve there,” Johnson said Monday. “That can allow us to spring the backs through the backfield, around the defense. … So (it’s) really mastering that perimeter blocking will really help us and that’s something I got to work on as well.”

While the No. 2 Michigan football team eventually scored just three plays after Loveland’s negative rush, Johnson’s words have become an imperative for the Wolverines. Uncharacteristically struggling in the run game through two weeks, Michigan’s coaches have maintained that most plays are simply “one block away” from success.

“I just keep telling them, ‘We’re one block away’ ” running backs coach Mike Hart said postgame. “Or, one missed tackle away. When we turn on the film, I think that’s what we’re going to see. Whether it’s a receiver getting a block to a safety … or it’s a back making the wrong cut, we’re leaving a lot of yards out there on the field.”

It may be only one block, but it’s one block standing in the way of a major breakout.

Thus far, the Wolverines’ two bellcow backs — junior Donovan Edwards and senior Blake Corum — have had an uncommonly slow start to the season. Across both games, Edwards has 46 yards on 12 carries and Corum 153 for 25. Edwards’ totals have him rushing a dismal 2.6 yards per carry (YPC), while Corum’s 6.1 YPC have been bolstered by two explosive runs of 37 and 21 yards, respectively.

In reality, Michigan’s running game does indeed have time to gel. With a new-look offensive line, the departure of blocking-aficionado receiver Ronnie Bell and consecutive games of stacked boxes, the Wolverines have had ample reasons for their running game’s sticking spots.

Therefore, the faster outside blocking can improve, the faster the Wolverines can alleviate their running woes. It’s something the entire receiver room stresses.

“No block, no rocks and that’s how it is,” senior receiver Roman Wilson said after beating the Rebels. “That’s something I got to get better at and it’s basically why our offense is so good. Especially in the run game too.”

It isn’t just on the wide receivers, though. From fullbacks to tight ends, Michigan emphasizes that run blocking is a unit-wide effort.

Two plays after Johnson’s missed block depicted what can go wrong, senior tight end A.J. Barner was a prime example of what can go right.

With the Wolverines deep into the red-zone, UNLV once again stacked the box, correctly anticipating a rush. As McCarthy handed the ball off to Corum, Barner was quick off the line, pushing UNLV defensive back Thomas Anderson 10 yards deep toward the end zone.

Generating a massive running lane alongside graduate offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart, Corum generated 11 yards and the first down before punching in a touchdown on the ensuing rush. Barner saw it as a highlight of the day.

“We block extremely hard and played really hard out there,” Barner said of the game. “… I think it’s just a collective group that goes out there and does our job.”

To a pass-catching tight end such as Barner, having a blocking assignment may not seem as glamorous as catching touchdowns, but he still sees it as an enriching part of the game.

“Sometimes (blocking) doesn’t show up in the stat book, but when you turn on the tape, you’re going to see that,” Barner said.

For Barner, one perimeter block meant the difference between a difficult play for Corum, or an easy 11 yards. And as Michigan looks to kickstart its running game to its previous glory, perimeter blocking will be one of the pieces of the puzzle.

A piece, it hopes, comes sooner rather than later.