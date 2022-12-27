PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Ryan Hayes doesn’t like to watch the film of last year’s playoff game all that much.

The graduate offensive lineman could only shake his head when he talked about the Orange Bowl last year — when the Michigan football team’s Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line was mauled by a faster, more physical Georgia defense.

What was supposed to be the Wolverines’ greatest strength withered within the game’s opening moments. And as Michigan’s offensive line crumbled, so too did its season.

So suffice it to say, it isn’t an easy tape for the Wolverines to watch.

“Painfully, we have (watched the Orange Bowl) a little bit,” Hayes said Tuesday. “We don’t like to watch it too much but obviously we had to learn from our mistakes.”

Hayes wants to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

“We talked about it this whole bowl prep, that we weren’t prepared enough and that we didn’t prepare well enough for that game last year,” Hayes said. “And I think our whole approach this bowl season, being down here this week, is going to be different.”

For Michigan’s offensive line, last year’s Orange Bowl defeat stings so much more because of the way it happened, because of everything around it.

After being named the top offensive line in the country on Dec. 21, 2021, they were pushed around just 10 days later. It was a brutal wake-up call for a unit that was supposed to be the nation’s best.

“After coming off the Joe Moore award … we didn’t have our best game,” Hayes said. “… I think we took a lot of blame, we didn’t feel good, the whole team took blame though. We didn’t blame it on any group, or one person, because I don’t think anyone had a great day that day, especially us.”

The bludgeoning that the Wolverines’ offensive line endured last year will never be undone, but they also know that experience is part of the reason they’re in this position for the second year in a row.

“That sticks in their mind, and they’ve mentioned it to me many times,” Michigan co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore said. “So that’s in their mind, that’s fuel. It’s a fire that burns and carries them, that they’ve been using since last year since the game and it’s still driving them to this day.”

If this all sounds repetitive, that’s because it is. They are saying the same thing because that’s been what they’ve done all year, dominating over and over again.

Moore’s message to his offensive line has been simple, the unit’s message to themselves has been simple. They were fueled by last year’s Orange Bowl loss all year, and it has catapulted them to heights even greater than the last — such as being the first offensive line to ever win the Joe Moore award in back-to-back years.

But that uplifting story of a team learning from its failures and getting back to the top will all be for naught if Michigan gets the same result on New Year’s Eve against TCU — if the Wolverines are pushed around once again on the biggest stage and come up two games short for another year.

In theory, it should be different, the Horned Frogs’ defense is good, but the Bulldogs’ last year was generational. But Michigan still has to stand up to the pressure and perform in ways last year’s team didn’t, to prove that the award was deserved.

Moore, Hayes, everyone knows that.

“We didn’t bring what we needed to bring that day,” Hayes lamented. “But I think this year will be different.”

Now it’s time to prove it.