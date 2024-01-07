HOUSTON — Joe Taylor wasn’t even sure if the Twitter message was real.

It was from a person he didn’t recognize, asking him about something that he wasn’t really considering doing. Coming in late into his high school career, it had all the makings of a prank message or a message sent to the wrong Joe on Twitter.

Taylor, now a junior wide receiver who primarily contributes on special teams for the No. 1 Michigan football team, was the intended recipient of the message after all. It was, in fact, real. Steve Casula, an offensive analyst for the Wolverines at the time who now serves as offensive coordinator at UMass, was reaching out to Taylor to recruit him to walk onto Michigan.

While Taylor was already headed to the Wolverines to play baseball, the text was still basically, “out of the blue,” as his dad Adam remembers it. Joe played football for Chelsea High School, but he wasn’t actively looking to be recruited for football, instead getting ready to focus on college baseball. Aside from a link to his Hudl football highlights posted on his Twitter, Joe didn’t have much out there in the football world.

The text from Casula the winter of his senior year of high school changed that — once he verified it was legit. Eventually having Casula call him, it all became real: Joe would have the chance to play football at the next level too.

“(It’s) not really predictable,” Joe told The Michigan Daily. “ … Until the winter of my senior year, I was just gonna do baseball. Then they reached out to walk on and I was like, ‘yea, sure, I’ll do that.’ ”

It was a simple, “yea sure.” Now, it’s a National Championship appearance.

At the time, though, “yea sure” meant playing two sports at Michigan. Now, he’s solely focused on football. While his dad Adam playing baseball up to the minor-league level meant Joe started out baseball-focused, doubling as a college football and baseball player long-term wasn’t a guarantee.

Joe didn’t usually pitch, but he was pitching in a summer league game anyway. He couldn’t throw a strike, though — probably because he couldn’t feel his hand.

“I was just like, ‘alright, something’s not right,’ ” Joe said. “Sure enough, got a few MRIs … I would have needed to get Tommy John, and then I was just like, ‘You know what, I’ll just go with football.’ It ended up working out, and I’m glad that I made this decision to play football.”

While the Wolverines’ bag of trick plays makes it seem like anyone may need to throw the ball on a given play, however much Joe might have to throw is still a lot less than baseball. So he decided to end his throwing days, but not his playing days. Currently, Joe’s been making plays on special teams, getting plenty of snaps on that unit while not having to worry about the arm injury that would have required surgery for baseball.

If he were called to throw a football, Joe maintains that he can — just don’t ask him to throw a 30 yard bomb or throw it 30 times in a row. He hasn’t been asked to do that yet and probably never will, as he chose the non-throwing life.

Tommy John surgery wouldn’t have been easy, but neither was choosing that non-throwing life and bidding baseball goodbye — especially for someone like Joe. He grew up around the sport, his dad serving as Chelsea’s head baseball coach on top of the minor-league career.

“It was definitely an adjustment,” Joe said. “… I played baseball like my entire life, I didn’t start playing football until like seventh grade. That might sound like normal, but for most of these guys they started playing when they were really young. So for me, baseball was like my whole life, and then I was just like, ‘I can’t throw anymore. I can throw but it doesn’t feel good.’ ”

It wasn’t the path Joe was expecting, but one he was empowered to take. His dad Adam may have been a baseball guy through and through, but that didn’t mean he couldn’t see the appeal to football, nor the potential Joe had in it.

While coaching Joe in baseball and watching his high school football career flourish, Adam thought Joe would have an opportunity at football to begin with on top of baseball. He just didn’t know where the right fit would be. The fit turned out to be fits — the same school for football and baseball.

It took Joe a long time and a severe injury to decide to specialize just in football, but it didn’t take his dad any time to embrace it.

“I just kind of said, ‘Do your thing man, whatever you’re gravitated toward,’ ” Adam told The Daily. “… I just tried to be a good listener, tried not to sway one way or the other for him. For me, this is house money, this is great.”

It’s house money because for Joe, any path is a good one. He’s made it to this level playing football, contributing often and working toward even more. And while the message that eventually got him to play football at Michigan didn’t seem real, it most certainly was.

So even if playing in the National Championship might not feel real to Joe either, from a message about walking on as a two-sport athlete to eventually throwing himself all-in to football, it most certainly will be.