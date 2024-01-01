PASADENA, Calif. — There was a youth football player roaming the fields of the DMV area a decade or so ago who only needed to hear one word to go into full attack mode on the field.

Say it right now at a practice or a game and he might just flip a switch right then and there. Say it away from the field and he’ll know exactly what you’re talking about. Give it its own paragraph in a story about him, and it could bring all the memories of graduate defensive lineman Cam Goode’s early days of football right back to the forefront.

Roger.

“Don’t you know when you have a dog and you give him a command?” Coach Fatz Moore of Fatzbulliez Bulldogs youth football asked The Michigan Daily. “If I tell him ‘roger,’ shit gonna get different on the field.”

Roger that.

Goode (pronounced ‘good’) is now entrenched on the d-line with his 6-foot-1, 314 pound frame, but back then he was playing all over the field. Kicker, running back, linebacker, it didn’t matter. He was doing it all. Roger was initially his call to blitz on the right as a linebacker — Leon was the call for left — and his response to the call eventually turned it into his bat signal.

Those early days of playing football and falling in love with it were the start of Goode’s journey in pursuit of being great. A bubbly guy with a last name that sounds pretty good, his journey is filled with plenty of nicknames as he dreams of becoming a household name in the NFL. While the good puns came later, one of his earliest nicknames came from playing so many positions.

All world.

While his football allegiances have changed over the years — initially enrolling at Virginia Tech in 2018 before transferring to UCF and then transferring from UCF to the Michigan football team before the 2022 season — his spirit has stuck with him throughout. A guy with “a great heart,” as his dad Kevin Goode told The Daily, Cam keeps things loose whenever he can — and whenever he doesn’t hear ‘roger’.

He’ll plot touchdown celebrations like the sprinkler or the worm (maintaining he’d only do the worm if it ended the game to make sure he doesn’t get a penalty) and rap for all to see, earning him yet another of his many nicknames.

DJ Cam Bam.

But it’s more than the nicknames that define his work toward greatness, it’s the household names he caught the attention of along the way too. At the 2018 Under Armour All-American game, big names were noticing Cam.

“Deion Sanders had selected him as a captain and pulled Cameron on the stage and told him, ‘Cam, you’re destined to make the NFL,’ ” Kevin said. “… Deion (had) him do the Primetime dance.”

Shuffling to his right and left before shimmying with the ball, Cam nailed the dance while adding his own flare at the end. It’s a flare he adds in everything he does, as he plays for far more than just himself.

For Cam, it’s about the literal household names that are his family members, whether a cousin of his in Coach Fatz or his immediate family. It’s also about his Washington D.C. community, those who look up to him and those who are no longer with him. As good as life is for someone as positive as Cam, there’s plenty of tough times to go with it too. He’s seen the impact of violence in a community, and is motivated to make the path he’s taken easier for other D.C. kids like him.

To get himself mentally ready to play, all of that is on his mind.

“I just look at a couple of old pictures of some friends I lost due to gun violence,” Cam told The Daily. “I look at them and I reflect on the lives they had, the power they gave me, the love they gave me, and I use that love and power to play on the field.”

Empowered by the friends he lost, Cam takes the field building more than just his career; he’s trying to build his community up in the process. He’s not just trying to be great, he wants his community to be great too. It’s always on his mind. Making the community that raised him proud and opening up opportunities for it remains at the forefront no matter where he plays.

DC the Goode.

“Cam always been big in the community, a lot of love in the community, and he did a lot for the community,” graduate defensive back Quinten Johnson, a high school teammate of Cam and his current roommate, told The Daily. “A lot of kids look up to Cam, he kind of helped pave the way for football in the city. … Cam was one of the pillars of that new generation of guys on the field that are actually leading by example.”

Using football to positively impact his community meant Cam first had to get good at football. Playing up against older kids — a backstory typical of players at this level — Cam needed to see it to believe it. He needed to see that he could do the thing and do it well.

His mom Inga remembers a moment where it really clicked well, where Cam really got that confidence playing against older kids at 10 or 11 years old and used it to catapult his growth. He demolished an opposing wide receiver from a star-studded Baltimore team in front of the sideline, hitting him so hard he spun around.

Big Cam.

“(The receiver) turned around and he was like, ‘Who was that, who hit me?’ ” Inga told The Daily. “And (the sideline) pointed to Cam, and Cam said, ‘Yup, that was me.’ … Everyone in the stands was like, ‘wooahh.’ ”

Moments like that led him to keep taking football seriously as he grew older. So when it was time to decide where to go to high school, football was certainly a factor.

That’s why his dad wanted him to go to powerhouse DeMatha Catholic, who’d consistently beat rival St. John’s. Kevin couldn’t picture himself sitting in the stands watching his son lose to DeMatha year after year.

But Cam had other ideas. He knew that to be great, he had to forge his own legacy, he had to build something up. He couldn’t have the local impact that he has today by just going with the flow — he had to turn tides and make waves. So despite Kevin saying in a meeting with St. John’s that he doesn’t want Cam to go there, Cam believed he could go there and flip the script.

That’s exactly what he did, going undefeated against DeMatha during his career at St. John’s.

Goode the Great.

“St. John’s was a place that I kind of sold myself in life, ever since I used to drive past because my elementary school was like five minutes away,” Cam said. “So ever since I drove past as a young kid, I saw the football team practicing and I’m like, ‘That’s going to be me one day.’ ”

No hard feelings from Kevin. He said one of his favorite memories is how he was outvoted by Inga and Cam’s older brother Kevin Jr. about Cam going to St. John’s over DeMatha, since the way it worked out became such a blessing for them.

Sometimes, that’s just how it all works out. It isn’t always about the first choice, it’s about the right one. Cam’s aspirations are bigger than what he’s doing right now. What he’s doing right now is bigger than anything he’s done before. All of it, he hopes, culminates in something great.

All of it draws on the people he was with along the way, the people who showed him what innovation and trailblazing looks like. Way back in the early days of YouTube in 2008, Coach Fatz started putting game highlights of his team on a YouTube channel called Fatzbullies. Despite the website still being early in its growth, word about Cam and his team started getting around.

So when Coach Fatz took Cam’s team to play down in Florida, the opponents had already seen what was coming their way. Cam already had a reputation.

YouTube sensation.

“He was never selfish … Cam was versatile for me,” Coach Fatz said. “Cam would block for me, Cam played quarterback for me, Cam ran the ball for me. … You can go to YouTube right now and catch Cam Goode running the football — number 23, 10 and under, 12 and under — blocking, making holes, getting up and down the field. So he’s always been a good guy, very comical, very funny and very loving.”

These days, Cam Goode YouTube videos include him playing not just for Fatzbullies but for Michigan, where he’s regularly rotating into a d-line group that relies on ample substitutions throughout the game. He wears the largest number possible, getting it when d-line coach Mike Elston compared his game to Aaron Donald and earning him yet another nickname.

Nine nine.

Above that 99 on his jersey is his name, Goode. Inside of it is someone who wants to be great. Someone who told his parents he wants to buy them a house, someone who has helped increase football recruitment in his community. Someone who’s always making people smile, like getting his girlfriend’s sister a massive dog bone for Christmas because of how good the dog is, because he’s always trying to do the most good. A good so iconic that nicknames draw references to Campbell’s Soup.

Cam mmm mmm Goode.

It’s easy to remember Cam’s nicknames, it’s easy to remember Cam. He’s a Goode, he does good. His path to being great continues, the biggest game of his life set to kick off Monday at the Rose Bowl, and a chance to make an impact on the field unlike anything he’s ever done before.

It’s easy to remember Cam because everything about him is memorable — if you know how he is, he’s already a household name.

His brother Kevin Jr. told The Daily his memory of Cam kicking an onside kick to himself in youth football and taking it to the house (Cam later confirmed to The Daily that the officials unfortunately didn’t count the score). Interviewing him is hard to forget either — you might just end up losing to him in a hook and ring toss game, the outcome not particularly close. Whatever it is, from a ‘roger’ code word to a big hit, you’ll remember it, because it’s all him.

It’s all Goode.