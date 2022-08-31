Heading into fall camp last year, Michigan director of strength and conditioning Ben Herbert imparted a nickname on Kris Jenkins: “The mutant.”

Jenkins was coming off a freshman season in which he appeared in just one game, a blowout loss to Wisconsin. But the defensive lineman — who measures in at 6-foot-3, 285 pounds — earned the nickname once he hit the weight room that offseason.

“It’s because, from my size, you wouldn’t think that I’m as strong as I am or that I can move as fast as I do,” Jenkins, now a junior, said Tuesday. “That’s the meaning behind it. And I really like it, because it pressures me to live up to expectations.”

This year, expectations will be higher than ever for Jenkins. He earned four starts last season and compiled 22 total tackles — seven of which came during Michigan’s loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

His impact, however, remained limited. On the recommendation of then-defensive line coach Shuan Nua, Jenkins transitioned into an interior lineman, away from the edge spots occupied by All-Americans Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. Playing time in the interior proved equally scarce, with Mazi Smith, Chris Hinton and Donovan Jeter involved in a rotation.

This year, that won’t be the case. Jenkins will start on the edge, a byproduct of the emergence of freshman Mason Graham, who will start alongside senior Mazi Smith in the base package as a defensive tackle.

In the spring, Jenkins spoke of his desire to add more muscle and continue to sculpt his body; he also admitted to feeling stronger and more comfortable than he had previously.

And as the season nears, the transformation is virtually complete.

“Kris Jenkins is a hell of a player,” senior offensive lineman Trevor Keegan said. “… He’s definitely worked on his pass rush moves. He’s got a lot more to the table there. He plays with really good leverage in the run game, which makes him hard to move. He’s just becoming an all-around defensive lineman.”

Jenkins is evolving as a leader, too — an equally important role as several of the lead voices on defense having gone to the NFL.

“I’m trying to bring a lot more juice, a lot more energy,” Jenkins said. “Last year, we had a lot of juice across the board and that really helped us thrive and especially in tight game situations. So just trying to bring that energy and have a lot of fun with the team.”

As the season-opener nears, the defense — under first-year coordinator Jesse Minter — is attempting to mold its identity. Jenkins said he embraces the “no-star defense,” a term coined by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh during Big Ten Media Days in July. According to Jenkins, the mantra resonates because “when somebody eats, everybody eats.”

And that is most certainly true; but, the Wolverines will rely heavily on Jenkins to usher the communal feast.

Jenkins knows this. He spoke candidly about moving on from Hutchinson and Ojabo and is eager to finally turn the page on last season.

“We’re not going to be able to replace that,” Jenkins said. “But we have new guys across the board that are going to be able to bring their top tier talent and bring their leadership to the team. We’re definitely going to be able to add on to this team and develop new levels of talent across the board. That’s really been our main focus.”

And “the mutant” is right in the middle of it all.