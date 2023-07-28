Last October, then-sophomore running back Donovan Edwards retweeted a post from Ye — formerly Kanye West — on Twitter containing hateful, antisemitic rhetoric. The day after his retweet, Edwards initially called it a “glitch,” while failing to acknowledge the harm caused to the Jewish community by amplifying hate speech.

Later that day, Edwards changed his tone. He issued a formal apology on Twitter, seemingly owning up to his action and the harm it caused.

“I would like to make it clear: I apologize for mistakenly retweeting a message that was so hurtful to so many especially those in the Jewish Community,” Edwards wrote in an image attached to the tweet. “As I stated earlier, I am unequivocally against racism, exploitation and oppression in all forms, including stereotyping and trafficking in hate. I have nothing but love for others and I never judge anyone based on race or religion.”

Despite the written apology, the Michigan football team, with the help of University of Michigan regent Jordan Acker, recognized that there’s still a lot to learn. Following Edwards’ antisemitic action, Acker — who is Jewish — suggested the team visit the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills to educate themselves on the Holocaust and “learn first hand where hate speech leads.”

In April, the Wolverines followed through on their initial agreement with Acker to visit the Zekelman Holocaust Center. Acker organized and led the team on a tour of the center, which was founded in 1984 to “engage, educate and empower by remembering the Holocaust.”

At Thursday’s Big Ten Football Media Days session in Indianapolis, the Michigan players and coaches had a chance to publicly reflect on the visit and what it meant to them — emphasizing a team-wide educational experience.

“I think it’s great to learn, who doesn’t want to learn about whatever it may be?” senior running back Blake Corum said. “So I think it was very important that we went to the museum to learn and gain some knowledge.”

That learning remains critically important, with antisemitism on the rise in the United States. While the visit helped educate the Wolverines on the horrific events of the Holocaust, players like Corum also recognized the importance of applying the visit to their present lives and social environment.

Specifically, they worked to understand Acker’s initial message of learning first hand where hate speech leads during the visit. In a digital ecosystem where a message like Edwards’ retweet can quickly reach and harm countless people, knowing the impacts of hate speech — and the history behind it that far-precedes the Twitter age — are all the more important.

“Especially nowadays, if you post something on Twitter or something like that, it could be bad,” Corum said. “So it’s just good to learn what to say, what not to say; learn more about cultures, religions, it’s good to learn. So go to as many museums as you can just to learn about everything, never not learn.”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who — along with running backs coach Mike Hart — received initial contact from Acker in October about taking the team to the center, kept learning front and center during the visit.

“The team always wants to learn and connect,” Harbaugh said. “(Visiting the Zekelman Holocaust Center) was a tremendous opportunity, and we’re about it, that’s what we’re about. We’re about every opportunity to learn and grow.”

Michigan took its annual team trip later in the offseason, making stops at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, before traveling across the east coast and visiting places like Gettysburg, New York and Washington D.C. In Washington, players had an optional opportunity to visit the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

When asked about it at Media Days, Harbaugh never directly addressed why that stop on their summer tour was an optional one, but players like senior defensive tackle Kris Jenkins made sure to take advantage.

“It was a surreal experience,” Jenkins said. “… It was an (eye)-opening experience to be there and to learn more from that. … It’s very important to stay educated and always be educated.”