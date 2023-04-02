The Michigan football team’s Maize vs Blue scrimmage was just a Spring Game, just a matchup between the Wolverines and themselves. The scoreboards were still under construction and live stats weren’t available, nothing about it screamed major takeaways or foregone conclusions. Instead, the eye tests took center stage: How do players look on the field? What’s their presence like?

When it came to the running back room, both senior Kalel Mullings and freshman Benjamin Hall passed the eye test with flying colors. Mullings, converted from playing linebacker, looked more and more comfortable out of the backfield. He initiated contact, cut with agility and found paydirt — the blue team even called for an excessive celebration penalty after his touchdown.

“Kalel, he’s Mr. Versatile, he can do everything,” senior linebacker Nikhail Hill-Green said. “… I feel like Kalel’s ceiling is high, and I can’t wait to see how good he’s going to be.”

Hall, meanwhile, has been passing the eye test before he even made his public Michigan debut in the Spring Game. On Monday, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore described how he’s simply always working in the facility, how his “legs are giant and huge,” and how he “runs like a train.”

Hall corroborated those statements. Sure, a long run that was initially called a touchdown looks great for showing off what he can do. Punching in an actual score when it was called back looks good too. But the eye test showed even more.

It was in his shorter carries where Hall displayed the most promise. On many of those carries, Hall was met with initial contact soon after crossing the line of scrimmage. But he refused to go down. Instead, he kept churning his legs forward, and a pile of maize and blue jerseys formed around him.

A pile that he pushed onward and onward, turning would-be minimal gains into respectable carries. When his blue team got the ball with 10 seconds left in the first half, they handed the ball off to him up the middle to wrap up the frame — better than kneeling, but still not trying to do much.

Hall didn’t care. Spring Game be damned, he hauled the pile of defenders ahead almost 10 yards before the halftime break. It didn’t affect the game — a game that doesn’t affect anything but team morale and chemistry — but it was a young Hall playing at his best.

“He’s just getting better and better every day,” run game coordinator and running backs coach Mike Hart said. “He’s just built like a grown man. … His legs are huge, he runs hard. (I’m) excited about his future here.”

In press conferences leading up to the Michigan football team’s Spring Game, players and coaches alike emphasized the Wolverines’ depth, with the intrasquad scrimmage offering the perfect place to test it up and show it off.

The running back room, headlined by not one but two centerpiece rushers in senior Blake Corum and junior Donovan Edwards, is perhaps in least need of added depth. Put simply, only one player can carry the ball on each play, and Michigan has two people who can change a game as soon as they get the rock. One can complement the other, keeping both players fresh in the process.

While Edwards and Corum didn’t play, the Wolverines’ offense didn’t look all that different. Specifically on the blue team, Michigan still turned to its backfield often, and still found plenty of success.

“I think we’re really deep,” Hart said of his position group. “… We just showed up today and played a game today … without Blake and Donovan. Those are two of the best players on the team, two of the best players in the country, so I think we’re in a really good situation in the running back room.”

That good situation was especially evident in Hall and Mullings — and it extended from the eye test to the final stat sheet. While Mullings got going early for 35 yards and the game’s first touchdown, Hall later stole the show. Totaling 96 yards on 13 carries, the freshman who just joined the team in January showed just what running back depth looks like.

In a scrimmage meant to evaluate depth and simulate game action, there were plenty of eye tests to examine. And in the Spring Game, Mullings and Hall showed that — despite being deeper in the depth chart — all eyes can turn to them too when needed.