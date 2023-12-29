LOS ANGELES — Junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy didn’t mince words when asked if he could play in the NFL right now. After a long pause and a laugh, he delivered:

“Great question. Yes I do.”

It was a rare moment of clarity in the perplexing dance that comes around this time of season. In discussions that are often filled with equivocations, McCarthy’s open belief in himself was not only refreshing, but also shed light on a subject that has seemingly encircled his junior season with the No. 1 Michigan football team.

Though nobody can truly know whether McCarthy will elect to enroll in the NFL Draft until it is all said and done, McCarthy’s direct answer seems to communicate a likelihood that his coaches have preached all season — that his time with the Wolverines is drawing to a close. And even as McCarthy has at least one more game to help decide his fate, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has said for months that he’s seen enough.

Dating back to at least October, Harbaugh has described McCarthy as a “once in a generation quarterback.” Harbaugh also said McCarthy is one of the “two best” quarterbacks in college football — alongside future top 2024 draft pick Caleb Williams — and even that McCarthy is in line “to be on path to be the best quarterback in Michigan history.”

While none of those statements explicitly mention the NFL, nor McCarthy’s readiness to ascend to the league, it’s evidently high praise. After another long pause, McCarthy attempted to qualify his previous statement.

“But I feel like there’s so much more I could grow,” McCarthy said Friday. “So much more I could grow. And so many more things that could prepare me to play better in the NFL. But, I feel like I could (play).”

Although McCarthy, or any number of potential-draftees for the Wolverines, have emphasized all season that they remain laser-focused on their upcoming opponent, the admission of confidence by McCarhty cheekily sheds light on his future looking beyond Monday’s CFP semifinal Rose Bowl game. It was, seemingly, a genuine blip.

So much so, that when pressed on it later, McCarthy’s company sensibilities had returned, and he contradicted his own statement. When asked if had weighed the pros and cons of coming back for another year, a la Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow and others, he offered a different idea.

“To be honest with you, I really haven’t thought about it at all,” McCarthy said. “When the season’s over, that’s when I start weighing out the pros and cons and all that, but all I’m focused on is (winning).”

Though it can be maddening to dissect the semantics of any NFL-related statement, especially for a quarterback leading a program through its third-consecutive College Football Playoff semifinal attempt, McCarthy inevitably has thought of his future. At the very least, to the point where he can feel comfortable saying that he is ready for the NFL in one breath, despite saying he hasn’t given staying or leaving any thought in another.

Yes, both can be true at once. McCarthy can be prepared for the NFL while simultaneously potentially wanting to stay for another year. After all, similar sentiments occurred with then-junior Blake running back Blake Corum before he returned in the hopes of becoming a Michigan “legend.” Nevertheless, for a Wolverines roster that appears thin at quarterback should McCarthy leave, looking over the hill is a natural response.

As it stands, should McCarthy bid Michigan adieu, early freshman enrollee Jadyn Davis, sophomore Alex Orji, sophomore Jayden Denegal and junior Davis Warren would be the candidates to replace a would-be senior, seasoned McCarthy. Though a transfer could potentially come in, the Wolverines have yet to land any quarterbacks out of the portal.

Thus, as Sherrone Moore doubled down on Friday, emphasizing that he too believes in McCarthy’s NFL development, Michigan faithful will have to wait with baited breath. Moore emphasized the lack of a decision, saying “that is something we’ll talk about down the road.” But in classic fashion, Moore didn’t mince words on McCarthy’s NFL-readiness.

“I do think he is.”