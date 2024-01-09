HOUSTON — Any type of game-sealing catch Mike Sainristil might have dreamed of when he came to Michigan would have looked far different than the one that occurred on college football’s grandest stage Monday night.

The graduate cornerback joined the Michigan football team as a wide receiver, spending his first three seasons with the Wolverines on the offensive side of the ball. Any game winner would have come from his own quarterback, be it a buzzer-beating touchdown or a fourth-down catch to move the sticks and let his team kneel it out.

Any thoughts of a game-sealing interception would have been a nightmare when he was a wide-eyed freshman arriving in Ann Arbor — a bobbled catch falling into a defender’s arms or a mis-ran route handing the defense a freebie.

But much can change in a matter of a few years, because under the bright lights of the National Championship in Houston, Sainrisitl made a game-sealing catch that was the stuff of dreams. He didn’t do it running a route, and the catch didn’t end up in the endzone.

It was an interception, and one that all-but guaranteed the Wolverines the National Championship over Washington.

“Mike Sainristil, I hope somebody could go grab him and get him up here at the podium. Amazing. Amazing stalwart of a player,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said postgame. “… When a play needs to be made, Mike Sainristil has made it. … Huge play. The fourth-and-13 play, Mike Sainristil makes that interception, returns it down to the 6 or 7 yard line.”

For Mike Sainrisitl, it was five years of hard work at Michigan, and 81 yards of glory.

Everything he had done, with three years as a wide receiver before switching to cornerback last year, all culminated in a legacy-defining moment.

The pass from Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was too high for receiver Jalen McMillan to grab, and Sainrsitil was in the right spot.

He wasn’t always in the right spot. For years, he sought to find an identity as a receiver for the Wolverines, and made plenty of progress doing so. He learned how to find paydirt, scoring twice in his sophomore and junior campaigns. He learned how to build on his skillset as a route-runner, going from 145 receiving yards in 2019 and 82 in the shortened 2020 year to 305 yards in 2021.

But he was never the guy, he was never the centerpiece. For someone who turned out to be as skilled as Sainrisitl on defense — someone who became a centerpiece of Michigan’s defense — he just wasn’t in the right spot to start his career. But he was in the right spot these last two seasons. He was in the right spot when Penix’s pass in Washington’s march to bring the game back within a score in the fourth quarter went high.

He caught the interception and turned on the jets.

That part isn’t all that new anymore. After snagging one interception last season, the catch marked his sixth this season to tie him for third most in the country.

“Another playmaker, just like Will (Johnson),” sophomore defensive back Keon Sabb told The Michigan Daily. “He was built for this moment, he’s been making plays the whole season. For him I feel like it was just another play for him just making another Mikey type of play.”

It might have been just another play for someone who’s gotten an interception nearly every other game on average, but it wasn’t just another moment. It was the moment, it was Sainristil leaving one last mark on a program he’s given so much to.

He planted his foot, shifted to his right and blew past a defender near the thirty, leaving yards of green grass ahead of him.

Another sight that started becoming more and more familiar as the season wore on. Totalling 240 interception return yards on the year, Sainrisitl grew accustomed to plucking balls out of the air and taking them for a little run in the other direction.

A notable shift from his receiving days, but an essence all the same. Defending instead of route running, things are plenty different there. But when the ball finds its way into his hands, it becomes all about reaching peak speeds and finding space to dash. It was that way when he was a receiver, it is now — and it certainly was when he caught that critical pick.

The forty, the thirty, the twenty.

Smelling the endzone and trying to put Michigan up three scores himself, Sainristil just kept scampering down the field. Eventually, though, a defender caught up to him, stopping him just short of the endzone.

But not short of a game-sealing, legacy-defining, dream-making play that put Michigan in prime position to go up three possessions late.

“It was awesome,” junior wide receiver Joe Taylor told The Daily. “Mike’s a great guy, great leader, and for him in that moment to get that, it’s not a surprise, he showed up. I thought he was gonna score but he might have got a little tired. It was awesome to see that, great leader, great person, great teammate, great everything.”

Great this, great that — everything about the play was great for Michigan, and everything about Sainristil’s career was too, position changes and all.

Because when Sainrisitl stood to Harbaugh’s left on a stage after the game — set up in the very red zone in NRG Stadium that he took the interception return into — as Harbaugh lifted the National Championship trophy, it didn’t matter what Sainrisitl thought his Michigan career would look like when he was being recruited. It didn’t matter what he thought a dream catch would look like when he started playing a receiver.

All that mattered is that he was living the dream — earning an interception that iced the game and a National Champion title by his name that’ll live forever.