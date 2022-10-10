Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart is back in Ann Arbor and “trending in a positive direction” after suffering a seizure during Saturday’s game, Hart released in a statement Monday morning.

“Health-wise, I am back in Ann Arbor and things are trending in a positive direction,” Hart wrote. “I look forward to rejoining our team soon.”

Hart had to be carted off the field late in the first quarter after the medical emergency on the sideline; he left the stadium in an ambulance en route to a local Bloomington hospital. After the game, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh revealed that Hart was “stable” but would remain in Indiana that night for “continued observation.”

“I would like to thank everyone for their support, messages and prayers,” Hart continued. “I am truly grateful for the trainers and paramedics, the doctors and nurses at IU Hospital, Michigan’s team doctors, coaching staff, players and Coach Harbaugh. I would also like to thank IU’s football staff and team doctors. I will never forget everyone’s kindness and generosity.

“My wife and I are thankful to be surrounded by such incredible people.”