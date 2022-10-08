Nearing the end of the first quarter of the No. 4 Michigan football team’s game against Indiana Saturday, Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart suffered a seizure, leading to him being carted off the field on a stretcher. In a harrowing scene, the Wolverines went to their knees around the area while trainers tended to Hart. In solidarity, Indiana joined their knees to the ground and Memorial Stadium went silent.

While carted off the field, Hart gave the universal thumbs up on the way up the tunnel, and left the stadium, responsive, in an ambulance with his wife for further evaluation at a local hospital.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as further details are provided.