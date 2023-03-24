Line up, hand the ball off, churn for yards. Line up, do it again. Line it up again, churn for yards again.

Blue collar, physical, run-first football. That’s the Michigan football team’s identity, that’s its brand.

Sure, the Wolverines boast dynamic arm talent in the form of junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy, giving them plenty of options to open up the playbook. And sure, Michigan does a lot more than just “run the damn ball.” But at the end of the day, the Wolverines are a run first team.

That gritty play style attracts more than just running backs, centers, guards and tackles to the program. Tight ends, those with o-line builds who also get to run routes and make flashy plays, don’t mind sticking to the line more often than not and helping the physical rushing attack move the chains at Michigan.

In fact, that type of game plan — discrete but effective, mixed into the mosh pit of players at the line of scrimmage — is luring them to Ann Arbor. Just ask senior tight end A.J. Barner, a new addition to the Wolverines’ roster this spring by way of Indiana.

“I think first, it’s the style of football that (Michigan) plays,” Barner said when asked what appealed to him when choosing the Wolverines. “Running the ball, being physical up front, the opportunity to be a tight end here and the way that they use their tight ends.”

There was nothing about catching the ball. Nothing about dances in the end zone after a game-sealing score. Nothing about being the center of attention, the biggest star on the field.

And everything about being physical.

That’s the name of the game for Michigan tight ends. Some of their work is more visible, but the bulk of it is in the trenches with the offensive line. With that in mind, the Wolverines are finding athletes at the position who fit that mold.

At the same time, a dominating run game forces defenses to load up the box, opening up space to start slinging the ball. There, the tight ends get to reap what they sow, blocking on the line to establish the run, then getting in the mix as the Wolverines begin airing it out.

Sophomore tight end Colston Loveland showed that receiving potential off in his freshman season, getting more involved in the passing game as the year went on. He notched a season-best 50 receiving yards in Michigan’s last home game of the season against Illinois, scored a touchdown in the Big Ten Championship versus Purdue and posted a career-best four receptions in the College Football Playoff battle with TCU.

He epitomizes the lore of a tight end in a run-heavy offense, and as he prepares to lead the tight end depth chart in his sophomore season, he’s just scratching the surface.

“(Loveland’s ceiling is) higher than anybody I’ve seen here before,” former tight end Joel Honigford said at Michigan Pro Day March 17. “… I think he has the potential to be one of the greatest that’s gone through here just as far as whether it’s his skill on the field, his mentality, a multitude of things. He is that guy.”

Loveland, ‘that guy’, whatever you want to call him, the Idaho native is ready to take another leap in his sophomore campaign. And with the graduation of tight end Luke Schoonmaker — last year’s primary pass catcher at the position — along with 2021 headliner tight end Eric All to the transfer portal, the Wolverines need Loveland to embrace a bigger role and be prepared to make more of those flashy plays.

But when it comes to personal improvement, Loveland didn’t spend much time talking about his receiving game. He’ll have to do plenty of route running, but in tune with Michigan’s identity, it was all about blocking.

“Obviously you gotta be really good at blocking,” Loveland said on Monday. “And that’s something I think I can improve on, most definitely, and that’s just coming with spring ball, just keep working and going against great competition too. So getting better every day.”

For players of Loveland’s talent level, that’s a big jump. In high school, he — like many of the nation’s top tier tight ends at that level — wasn’t much of a blocker, instead aligning closer to a receiver-type role. But it’s a transition that he’s “loving” as his college career continues to bloom.

It’s something the whole tight end room is loving, too. Pound the ball up the middle. Push piles. Do it again and again. That’s how Michigan does it.

And the Wolverines’ tight ends wouldn’t have it any other way.