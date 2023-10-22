EAST LANSING — There’s a reason third downs are often referred to as ‘money downs’ for defenses. Get the stop, get off the field and get the ball back to your offense — that’s what defenses are asked to do. Getting stops on third downs is how they get it done.

Michigan State knows it well. Its defense entered Saturday’s rivalry tilt with the No. 2 Michigan football team ranked third in the country on third down defense, allowing conversions on just 23.6 percent of attempts. On money downs, they were getting paid.

But the Wolverines’ offense wasn’t worried about the Spartans’ bank statements. Third down after third down, junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy and company handled the must-get situations with clinical precision. By the time Michigan’s starting unit was pulled as the eventual 49-0 win got way out of reach in the third quarter, the Wolverines were a stellar 7-for-8 on third down conversions.

So on money downs, Michigan State’s defense went broke.

“Michigan State is one of the best teams in the country on third down, well documented,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said postgame. “We were picking up the third downs, third and longs. There weren’t a lot of third-and-ones, third-and-twos. There were a lot of third-and-sevens, third-and-12s. And when we got in those positions, we were able to convert.”

Michigan’s first drive was littered with opportunities for the Spartans’ defense to cash in. The Wolverines were faced with a third-and-14, a third-and-4 and a third-and-goal. Be it a physical catch from senior tight end AJ Barner or finding senior receiver Roman Wilson in space, when it came time to move the sticks, they kept moving — putting Michigan State’s defense in debt right away.

And the conversions just kept rolling in. Michigan converted on its lone third down opportunity on the next drive, and its lone third down on the drive after that. 3rd-and-13, 3rd-and-8, 3rd-and-whatever — it really didn’t matter. Third downs weren’t the Wolverines’ last shot to stay on the field; they were their best shot.

“We want to convert, we want to get a first down and move the chains,” senior offensive lineman Zak Zinter said. “So if it’s 3rd-and-short, gotta get a little nasty down there, get low. If it’s long, they’re going to bring some game, so you gotta be ready to pass them off.”

Through those three touchdown drives across the first quarter and into the second, Michigan went 5-for-5 on third-down conversions. The balance sheet was easy to tabulate — 100 percent success from the Wolverines, defying Michigan State’s previous clip with ease.

Ironically, Michigan’s first failed third down of the game — and only unsuccessful attempt with its starters playing — was on a 3rd-and-1 in the second quarter, but even the miss showed just how confident the Wolverines were feeling in those scenarios. Graduate offensive lineman Trevor Keegan was bopping his head to the song being played before the snap, and continued doing so even as he lined up and began to get into his stance.

Sure, the play didn’t work as McCarthy’s rushing attempt was gobbled up for no gain. But Keegan’s chill demeanor made clear that Michigan wasn’t concerned about its opponent’s previous success on critical third downs. The Wolverines were so unfazed that on their next drive, they plugged ahead on a 3rd-and-1 with ease. While the attempt kept bolstering their conversion rate, it came amid a blunder — the Spartan Stadium scoreboard mistook it as a second down attempt.

But the sideline chains don’t lie. Any time the marker flashed a three, it was go-time. The Spartans, from their defense to their scoreboard, just couldn’t get on the same page to stop it.

“I think it just starts with preparation throughout the week,” said sophomore tight end Colston Loveland, who converted on a third-and-10 late in the second quarter to put the starters at 7-for-8 on the day. “Our coaches do a good job of preparing us and making sure we’re locked in all week, and it shows on gameday.”

Even when Michigan’s depth pieces missed on a handful of third downs in the second half to leave the Wolverines with a 7-for-11 third-down clip, that was still solidly above their season average 55.4 percent. While Michigan State cooked up its best schemes for the all-important third down, Michigan nullified that and kept the ball moving.

In doing so, the Wolverines initiated a wire transfer on Saturday. Money downs became all about their offense, and the Spartans defense was left in the red.