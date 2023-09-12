Throughout the past two seasons, the No. 2 Michigan football team’s offensive line has consistently been a bright spot for the Wolverines. Winning back-to-back Joe Moore awards for the nation’s most outstanding offensive line unit, Michigan’s blockers have not only been a part of the offense’s success, but a catalyst of it. They have routinely opened massive gaps for their running backs to exploit, and have given their quarterback time to maneuver in the pocket.

And through two games this season — as one of just seven college football squads that has yet to allow a sack — it appears that the past two seasons’ standard for pass protection has been maintained. But when it comes to clearing lanes for the Wolverines’ ground game, there’s work to be done.

“Obviously not where we want (the run blocking) to be and where our standards are,” Michigan offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore said Monday. “We’re going to continue to emphasize it. … We want to be dominant in all phases, not just in (pass) protection, but in the run game. So we’re going to continue to do all of the things we need to do to get there.”

In Michigan’s first contests, its highly touted running game has been nearly absent. With the premier duo of junior back Donovan Edwards and senior Blake Corum totaling just 89 combined yards against UNLV, the entire offensive unit is now turning its focus toward improving those numbers. And according to Moore and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, that starts with the offensive line.

“Something we have to do is do a better job as coaches,” Harbaugh said of the run protection. “It’s not enough to say, ‘Hey we practiced that, we told them that.’ If they didn’t do it, we didn’t tell them enough. … When the plan doesn’t go the way you want, you come back and reassess the plan. That’s what we’re doing. It’s an emphasis.”

While the offensive line has not fully clicked through two games, it has at least solidified its starters. Harbaugh and Moore confirmed Monday that they have found their starters — graduates Karsen Barnhart and Trevor Keegan, senior Zak Zinter and two Stanford transfers in Myles Hinton and Drake Nugent. That offensive line, with all five players being previous starters, brings an abundance of experience that the Wolverines will look to as they work on setting up longer gains.

So far, the offensive line has operated well as a preventative measure, allowing very few negative plays in both running and passing. But now, Harbaugh and Moore are focusing on more than just protection; they’re looking for efficiency in the run game and how their lineman can propel it.

“The thing I’m looking at is the inefficient plays,” Harbaugh said. “They’re outnumbering the efficient runs. The efficient runs to me are four to nine (yards) … and the non-efficient runs are zero to three (yards). … Offensive line, we’re missing a guy here, it’s one guy on a play, guys are coming off the second level and making plays.”

As the offensive line has solidified, so has its mission, and it’s clear that their expectations are higher than their play on the field. Based on the standard set in the past two years, the Wolverines are now holding themselves accountable for improving the run game — and are looking to shine as the team’s bright spot once again.