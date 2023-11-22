This year, senior defensive tackle Kris Jenkins hopes that his favorite Thanksgiving dish will be his own. He’s cooking up a five-cheese mac and cheese this Thursday, but which cheeses make up the five are a little less clear.

When asked about it at Tuesday’s press conference, he was drawing a blank on some specifics — understandable, as it’s tough reciting recipes in front of a crowd. He listed three of the five: cheddar, mozzarella and pepper jack.

“I’m blanking, what other cheeses are there?” Jenkins asked.

A cheese he confirmed won’t be in the meal is swiss. Known for its holes, swiss cheese is a popular option, but one Jenkins won’t be dealing with on Thanksgiving. He deals with that enough at practice, as the offensive line he squares up against is known for the running holes it creates.

But that’s starting to take a double meaning, as the o-line has had plenty of holes itself. In a combination of injuries and getting beat on assignments, pass rushers have been running through holes as of late and getting to junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy. For a unit that won back-to-back Joe Moore Awards for the nation’s best offensive line, it has looked uncharacteristically weak down the stretch.

Graduate lineman Karsen Barnhart has been the most noticeable in pass protection struggles. At tackle over the past two games, he has clearly been beaten on a handful of occasions, seeing defenders blow by him and cause havoc in the backfield. But regardless of the struggles, his team hasn’t lost confidence in him.

“Just tell him to be him, everyone has a bad rep here or there,” senior guard Zak Zinter said Tuesday. “… You get beat sometimes too. Those guys are D-I athletes too on the other side, I think that’s just part of the game, tell him to be him.”

For a defense as good as Ohio State’s — one that ranks third in the country in total defense — the Wolverines can’t get beat on the o-line if they want to emerge victorious in The Game for a third straight year. The line will also have to be at its best to get McCarthy throwing as effectively as he was earlier in the season, when his pockets were cleaner and he had more time and space to work.

But in run blocking, the o-line has held its own, especially in the rush-heavy last two weeks. Over the past two seasons, Michigan asserted its place in The Game by trusting its o-line and orienting its attack on the ground. The Wolverines’ line knows that if there was ever a week to be at its best, it’s now. Whether Michigan decides to run the ball 30 times in a row like it did at Penn State or not, the o-line will play a significant role in deciding the outcome.

“Obviously in pass protection we haven’t been as crisp and clean,” graduate guard Trevor Keegan said. “… We’re gonna crisp things up. We know that this is a huge game for us, and as you can see the last 20 years, this game is dependent on the trenches and whoever can rush the ball the best. We know that’s really important for our unit, and we gotta take full advantage of that.”

While the unit wants to take advantage of a game designed around them, it’ll have to do so by putting pieces back together. Graduate lineman LaDarius Henderson couldn’t start at tackle against Maryland due to injury, while graduate lineman Myles Hinton — who stepped up in place of Henderson — got injured against the Terrapins, further hampering o-line depth. Acting head coach Sherrone Moore expects them both to be back against Ohio State, but there won’t be official word until injury reports are released Saturday.

And Saturday, it’ll take anything and everything from the o-line. It has been Michigan’s strength for years, but hasn’t over the past couple weeks. With a Big Ten Championship berth on the line, the Wolverines will need the unit peaking again.

“It’s gonna be a battle, and we know that,” Keegan said. “The past few years we’ve been able to rush the ball on them, and I think they’re gonna do everything to try to stop the run. … We’re just gonna have to figure out new ways to get hats on hats, get better rushing lanes and really all be on cue and in sync.”

With The Game rolling around two days after Thanksgiving like usual, players on both sides will be feasting on Thursday, but only one group will be on Saturday. Michigan’s o-line wants to ensure it’s theirs, and doing so means that when it comes to cheeses, they want to be swiss when making running holes.

And muensters when it comes to pass protection.