Ahead of the Big Ten title game, a particular graph circulated online.

The chart — which compares Expected Points Added (EPA) per play and QBR, a quarterback ranking statistic by ESPN — plots a number of current, starting Power 5 quarterbacks. Most are jumbled towards the center. Some rise above the pack, such as LSU’s Jayden Daniels, Oregon’s Bo Nix, and even the No. 2 Michigan football team’s junior J.J. McCarthy.

But on the other end, stark at the bottom of the graph, with an abysmal QBR nearing a score in the low 20s and a EPA per play of less than -0.05, sits Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill.

It almost feels like the punchline to a season-long joke. The much maligned Hawkeyes offense has seen more than its fair share of criticism. Faced with mounting injuries on offense and a playstyle that can hardly be described as exciting, Iowa’s ascension to the Big Ten Championship game with a struggling offense may seem like an anomaly. But in the mind of the Hawkeyes, it most certainly is not.

“We know what the narrative’s gonna be,” Hawkeyes offensive lineman Mason Richman said about his offense Monday. “But we really don’t care.”

It might be easy for many to laugh at what Iowa has done this season. It runs a style of play that peaks at “gritty” and can bottom out at borderline 19th century-esque. It’s classified as slow-moving, possession-dominated and often punt-oriented. Yet, as graduate tight end A.J. Barner sees it, only one thing matters to Michigan.

“They win football games,” Barner said Tuesday.

It’s true, the Iowa offense and special teams boasts the most seasoned punter in college football. Tory Taylor has become a legend all his own with 79 punts for 3766 yards across 12 games, or a mind-boggling 313 punt yards per game. All the while, a Hill-led offense averages the least number of yards per game in the entire Power Five at under 250, as well as the ninth-worst averaged points per game.

However, the results don’t lie. The Hawkeyes’ offense knows — regardless of the outside noise — that it helped them get to the pinnacle of Big Ten football. The unit had its lumps, but the group maintains that it wouldn’t change a thing.

“It’s just been about working on ourselves and not against our opponents,” Richman said. “… A lot of guys have bought into our identity and how we want to go about winning these games — grinding out some teams.”

Grind is certainly a key phrase. Iowa’s offense prides itself on the dirty, nitty-gritty style of competition that may feel like a throwback, but has nevertheless produced a 10-2 record. Richman continuously stressed that the battle isn’t over points, but rather possession. The Hawkeyes may not run up the score, but with the ball in their hands, opponents can’t either.

In its last three games, Iowa has held the ball for 34:41 minutes on average, en route to a 3-0 record against Rutgers, Illinois and Nebraska. Good for ninth-best in the nation over that span, the Hawkeyes play a strong game of keepaway. Meanwhile, the Wolverines hold the 30th-best position in that span at 32:32.

“We always want to possess the ball,” Richman said. “If we can possess the ball for 40 minutes that’d be great. Obviously we feel pretty dominant in that sense.”

At this point in the season, Iowa’s offense knows its identity — and Michigan does too. Saturday’s matchup, in all likelihood, won’t be a barn burner. The Hawkeyes’ offensive style has led to immense criticism and even a 23-point line in the Wolverines’ favor. But that doesn’t mean Michigan can overlook Iowa in favor of the greener pastures of the College Football Playoff and a potential College Football Playoff bid.

It may seem tempting to let off the gas for the Wolverines, but fresh in their minds must be a stumble in College Park that had the potential to derail their near-perfect season. It was an obvious trap game, yet one that was still narrowly avoided. Thus, as Michigan gets set to play the maestro of all trap teams, it knows not to overlook its next stop in Indianapolis.

Because as Richman posits, on Saturday, the Wolverines won’t face a team or a contest like any other they have this season. Instead, they’ll face something much more deliberate:

“We’re gonna go out there and give them an Iowa Hawkeye Football Game.”