STATE COLLEGE — When the No. 3 Michigan football team’s defensive line looked across the line of scrimmage at No. 10 Penn State, they were looking at something they hadn’t seen all year.

They weren’t just staring down the first ranked opponent they’ve seen all year, they weren’t just staring down the most hostile environment they’ve been in all year. They were staring down something a little harder to quantify, but just as easy to see:

A unit with some clout — the Nittany Lions’ offensive line.

Not only is Penn State’s o-line already on the Joe Moore Award honor roll for this season, it also boasts PFF’s highest-rated offensive tackle in the 2024 NFL Draft class and projected top-10 pick Olu Fashanu. Needless to say, if the Wolverines wanted to sustain their season-long defensive success, they’d have to win their toughest battle in the trenches yet.

A few hours after first staring down that challenge, noise levels in Happy Valley helped signify if they were able to handle that assignment. Beaver Stadium’s scond-largest crowd in history filed in around noon, but it wasn’t all too rowdy by 3 p.m.

“When you have the best defense in the country, it’s very very hard (for them) to get momentum and get the crowd into it,” junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy said. “Blessed to have those boys, that’s for sure.”

The d-line didn’t settle in right away, so the defense couldn’t settle in with it to start. But even in its weaker moments, as the line was still feeling out its trench battle with such a domineering unit standing across from it, the d-line showed that it would find a way to make it work.

A gashing 34-yard sprint by Penn State running back Kaytron Allen in the second quarter, for example, could have been worse. Allen had exposed a hole carved out of Michigan’s d-line and hit it, leaving nothing but green grass ahead of him as he broke tackles in the secondary. He got free from that initial burst — that’s on the d-line for not getting to him.

But as Allen sprinted toward the end zone, sophomore defensive lineman Kenneth Grant — all 6-foot-3, 339 pounds of him — rumbled along with him. He flashed impressive speed for a big man, chased the smaller rusher from behind, and overpowered a stiff-arm attempt to bring him down. The big play wasn’t an electrifying score — that’s also on the d-line for not giving up on the play.

“I (saw the play) at the very last second, I just seen him go down I was like, ‘Damn who just made that tackle,’ ” junior defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny said. “Then I see KG roll up off of him and I said, “dammnn.’ ”

Michigan’s d-line probably had the Nittany Lions saying “damn” often as well. That drive — capped by a Drew Allar quarterback scamper that exposed d-line holes once again — was the last success Penn State’s offense had until the waning moments of an already decided game.

Namely, the d-line earned domination in the second half. Both teams entered the game having not allowed a point in the third quarter, and the Wolverines stuck to that billing — it started with the line. The flip of the coin gave the Nittany Lions the ball to start the second half, but Michigan used it as a chance to flip the field.

The d-line was starting to really have their way, and Allar found out the hard way. Starting to scramble, he found out his o-line was getting overpowered when Benny got free and knocked the ball out of his hands. Senior safety Makari Paige recovered it, and Michigan had suddenly forced a turnover on a team that entered the game tied for the fewest turnovers lost in the country.

“Coming out of halftime our coach (Jesse Minter) emphasized that one of our playmakers will make a play, and that would be the difference in the game right there,” Benny said. “So when the time came, plays (were) made.”

“Shoutout Rayshaun Benny,” Paige added.

Shoutouts were well earned, as possession after possession in the second half, Penn State turned up with nothing. Strong d-line play emboldened the rest of the defense, giving Allar and company nothing to work with. The unit was so effective that on both of the Nittany Lions’ touchdowns, coach James Franklin elected to go for two because, “points were going to be at a premium.”

A premium they were, as Penn State was held under single digits until the last two minutes of the game.

“Those guys fly around,” acting head coach Sherrone Moore said. “I won’t argue, I’ll say: they’re the best defense in the country. They play fast up front, we see it in practice, it’s a pain in the butt to block, it’s hard to get open.”

As an entire unit, the defense stepped up, but it was anchored by the line. The unit not only gobbled up the run game but also created consistent pressure on Allar to ease assignments in the secondary and force an array of errant passes down the stretch.

It also created a very familiar scene across the line of scrimmage by game’s end — an offensive unit outdueled and defeated.